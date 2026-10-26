Man grabs girl, tries to kiss her on way to school on Chicago’s West Side: police

The Brief A man grabbed an underage girl and tried to kiss her as she walked to school Monday morning on Chicago’s West Side, police said. The girl escaped, and the man fled on foot after the incident in the 3900 block of West Washington Boulevard. Police described the man as 30 years old and 5 feet, 5 inches tall, last seen wearing a dark blue sweater or sweatshirt and black pants.



A man grabbed an underage girl and tried to kiss her as she walked to school Monday morning on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

Man sought after allegedly grabbing girl

The backstory:

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Washington Boulevard.

The girl was walking to school when a 30-year-old man grabbed her and tried to kiss her, according to Chicago police.

The girl was able to escape, and the man fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

The man was described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and was last seen wearing a dark blue sweater or sweatshirt and black pants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident or the man is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference No. JK465487.