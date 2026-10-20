Little Village mass shooting: 3 victims were members of New Life Centers

The Brief Three members of New Life Centers — two staff members and a peacekeeper — were wounded in a mass shooting Friday in Little Village; all are stable and expected to recover. Police said four men were leaving a building near 26th Street and Pulaski Road when someone in a white sedan opened fire before fleeing south on Pulaski. No arrests have been announced, and local leaders are planning a peace march in response to the recent violence in the neighborhood.



Three members of a Chicago organization dedicated to helping young people and families were wounded in a mass shooting in Little Village last Friday.

Two staff members and a peacekeeper with New Life Centers were shot outside the organization’s offices near West 26th Street and South Pulaski Road, according to the organization. All three victims are stable and expected to recover.

Little Village mass shooting

The backstory:

Police said four men were leaving a building in the 4000 block of West 26th Street when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire. The shooter fled south on Pulaski Road.

The shooting happened just hours after the three victims had served alongside young people and packed meals for families in need, the organization said.

New Life Centers has spent more than 20 years working with young people and families in some of Chicago’s most challenging neighborhoods.

In a Facebook message to the community, Pastor Mark Jobe said he was grateful the victims’ injuries were not more severe and asked people to pray for their recovery and for peace in Chicago.

"We’re so grateful to God that none of the bullets hit vital organs," Jobe said. "Our team is recovering."

Jobe also expressed concern that shootings like this could lead to more violence and said he was specifically praying for the Little Village community.

The organization said the victims appreciate the community’s prayers and support as they recover.

What's next:

Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting. Local leaders are planning a peace march in response to the recent violence.