Normal Chicago train services to be delayed due to Lake Street Bridge work

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The Brief The Chicago Department of Transportation extended Lake Street Bridge replacement work by two days Chicago Transit Authority rail service is now expected back at 4 a.m. on Oct. 28. Brown, Orange and Purple line trains are set to resume normal Loop service at 4 a.m. Oct. 26, according to CDOT.



The Lake Street Bridge project is taking longer than planned, and some Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) riders will keep seeing service changes through Oct. 28.

Lake Street Bridge completion moves to Oct. 28

Timeline:

The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the major replacement of the Lake Street Bridge needs two more days, pushing the expected completion time from Oct. 26 to 4 a.m. on Oct. 28.

According to the CDOT, crews need more time to finish complex structural, electrical and mechanical alignments on the bridge leaf.

The extension now adds two days to the original construction schedule.

What's next:

CDOT says that normal CTA rail operations across all lines are expected to fully resume by 4 a.m. Oct. 28. Before that happens, CDOT and CTA personnel still need to complete final alignment checks, systems testing and test train runs.

CTA service changes stay in place for some riders

Local perspective:

The CTA has completed track and interlocking maintenance at Tower 18. Because of that work, Brown, Orange and Purple line trains will resume normal operations and serve the Loop Elevated tracks at 4 a.m. on Oct. 26.

According to the CDOT, Green Line trains will continue operating in two segments: between Harlem/Lake and Clinton, and between Clark/Lake and South Side terminals. Bus shuttles will carry passengers between Clinton and Clark/Lake stations.

Pink Line trains will continue operating between 54th/Cermak and the Racine Blue Line station, where riders can transfer to Blue Line trains to reach downtown. Pink Line trains will not operate around the Loop elevated structure while the bridge work continues.

What you can do:

For real-time CTA service alerts and travel guidance, CDOT said riders can visit transitchicago.com. For more updates on city bridge construction projects, CDOT said people can visit Chicago.gov/CDOT.