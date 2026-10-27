Mundelein meeting canceled as protesters demand firing of officer in Mary Alice Love shooting

The Brief A Mundelein village meeting was canceled Monday night as protesters called for the firing of a police sergeant involved in the fatal shooting of Mary Alice Love. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to file criminal charges against the sergeant. Love’s family is pursuing a federal civil rights lawsuit.



A Mundelein village meeting was canceled Monday night as supporters of Mary Alice Love protested the police shooting that killed her during a mental health crisis.

Mundelein police shooting protest

Protesters and Love’s family filled Village Hall while calling on the mayor, police chief and Village Board to fire the sergeant involved in Love’s death.

The village canceled a committee meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. and said it would be rescheduled. Officials did not give a reason for the cancelation. The new meeting date has not been announced.

"The way that the Village of Mundelein has treated my family has been nothing short of disgusting," one family member said during the protest.

Another speaker said, "Calling for mental health support should not end in your life being taken."

The backstory:

Love, 37, was fatally shot May 11 after police responded to her home for what they described as a mental health emergency.

Police said Love was holding two large knives and had made statements about wanting officers to kill her. Her family disputes that account and says officers failed to properly de-escalate the situation.

Mary Alice Love

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office said it completed its review and determined that criminal charges were not warranted.

Kevin O’Connor, an attorney for Love’s family, said the family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit after learning prosecutors would not pursue charges.

"This family is tired of waiting for criminal actions to be brought or taken on behalf of this family," O’Connor said. "They have unanswered questions, prolonged uncertainty and a feeling that justice remains out of reach."