Chicago shooting involving federal agents leaves 1 dead, officials say

The Brief A man died after a shooting Monday on Chicago’s Near West Side. The shooting involved federal agents and happened near West 18th Street and South Union Avenue. The FBI’s Inspection Division is reviewing the incident.



A man has died following a shooting Monday in Chicago that involved federal agents, according to authorities.

Fatal Chicago shooting involving feds

What we know:

The shooting happened near West 18th Street and South Union Avenue in the Pilsen neighborhood, the FBI’s Chicago Field Office confirmed.

Chicago police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of South Union Avenue. The department’s Investigative Response Team was on scene to document the incident.

Pilsen shooting involving feds on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

The Chicago Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed a man had died.

The FBI said its Inspection Division is reviewing the incident in accordance with agency policy.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the agency said.

Illinois State Police said their officers were at the scene helping with traffic control.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about what led to the shooting or identified the man.

Federal officials also have not provided additional details.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. The FBI said the matter is under review.