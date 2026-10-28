Person dead after FBI-involved shooting in Dixmoor, agency says

The Brief One person was killed during an agent-involved shooting amid an FBI-led operation in Dixmoor Wednesday morning. About five people were taken into custody in connection with the operation. The FBI said no agents were injured and there was no threat to the public.



A heavy law enforcement presence blocked part of a south suburban Dixmoor neighborhood Wednesday morning as authorities conducted court-authorized activity that included a fatal agent-involved shooting.

Dixmoor FBI shooting investigation

What we know:

The scene at 145th Street and Cooper Avenue included FBI agents, Dixmoor police, Cook County sheriff’s deputies and other first responders.

The FBI said an agent-involved shooting happened at about 7 a.m. One person died, and no FBI personnel were injured.

Authorities made a forcible entry into a home, and witnesses reported hearing flash-bang devices. Drones were also seen in the area.

Responders appeared to perform CPR on a person before placing them in an ambulance. The ambulance later left with its lights and siren on.

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Residents were visibly upset, yelling and demanding answers. One woman was heard saying, "They shot my baby."

A police source told FOX Chicago that about five people were in custody in connection with the operation. Their identities and ages were not immediately available.

Authorities also put up yellow and red tape around the area and went door to door on the block. Residents reported difficulty getting to their homes.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about what led to the operation or what happened before the shooting.

What they're saying:

An official associated with the FBI previously said there was no threat to the public.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," a FBI spokesperson said. "In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide."

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing, and roads in the area remained blocked.