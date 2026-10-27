South Shore tenants demand action over rising rent, maintenance problems

The Brief Oglesby Towers tenants say a utility billing system has made their monthly payments unpredictable. Residents report rent increases of $300 to $500, along with maintenance problems. Tenants are asking their landlord to meet with them and address their concerns.



South Shore residents say rising housing costs and ongoing maintenance problems have left them frustrated with their landlord.

Oglesby Towers tenants demand action

Tenants at Oglesby Towers joined 5th Ward Ald. Desmon Yancy on Tuesday morning to call for changes at the apartment building.

One of their main concerns is a billing system known as RUBS, or a ratio utility billing system. Residents say the system was put in place sometime in 2025, but they were never given a clear explanation of how their monthly charges are calculated.

Some tenants say their payments have increased by $300 to $500.

Residents also reported maintenance problems, including closed garbage chutes, broken elevators and bedbugs.

The tenants union says those problems are especially difficult for seniors and residents with disabilities, many of whom live on fixed incomes.

What they're saying:

Antoniette Gray, a resident at Oglesby Towers, said she is facing eviction and has nowhere else to go.

"I’m being pushed out of this building in two weeks because of RUBS," Gray said. "When I first moved into this building, my rent was only $800 and some dollars a month. How did I end up paying $1,400 to $1,600 a month for rent? Where did the extra money come from? What is this money for? Why do I owe this money? Every time we sent the rent in, they send a message back saying we still owe more money."

The other side:

RUBS utility billing systems are legal in Illinois as long as landlords follow state requirements.

The tenants union says landlord Stewart Handler has ignored requests to meet with residents about their concerns.

Ald. Yancy said Handler owns other buildings in the 5th Ward, and tenants are concerned the billing system could be introduced there as well.

What's next:

Residents and the tenants union are seeking a meeting with Handler to discuss the billing system, rent charges and maintenance problems.

FOX Chicago is working to contact the landlord for a response.