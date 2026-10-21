'Jimmy the Greek' due in court for another pretrial release hearing

The Brief James "Jimmy the Greek" Gerodemos is due in federal court Wednesday for another pretrial release hearing. A judge previously approved his release on a $5 million unsecured bond, but prosecutors moved to keep him detained. Prosecutors call Gerodemos a danger to alleged victims and their families; his attorney says the government has exaggerated the case.



A federal judge is expected to hear arguments Wednesday on whether James "Jimmy the Greek" Gerodemos should be released while he awaits trial in an alleged Northwest Indiana gambling operation.

‘Jimmy the Greek’ seeks release

Gerodemos is one of 22 defendants charged in the federal case known as Operation Porterhouse Parlay.

Prosecutors allege the group operated an illegal sports betting business for about five years out of Gino’s Steakhouse in Merrillville and Paragon Restaurant in Hobart. The defendants are also accused of laundering money and using threats or intimidation to collect gambling debts.

Gerodemos is due in court at about 10 a.m. Wednesday for another pretrial release hearing.

A federal judge approved his release in late September, but the government intervened and blocked the release while seeking further review.

The proposed release conditions included a $5 million unsecured bond, home confinement, electronic monitoring and the surrender of passports belonging to Gerodemos and members of his family.

Why prosecutors want him detained

Federal prosecutors have argued that Gerodemos poses a danger to alleged victims, their family members and the broader community.

A recent government filing described alleged threats against bettors and their relatives, along with threatening messages, efforts to track people and attempts to locate those who allegedly owed gambling debts.

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The government has also argued that Gerodemos could be a flight risk because of his dual Greek citizenship and alleged connections to a person prosecutors described as a fugitive in Greece.

The other side:

Gerodemos’ attorney has argued that nearly all the other defendants are out on bond and that prosecutors have portrayed his client as more dangerous than the evidence shows.

"Because Jimmy Gerodemos isn't a dangerous person," attorney Beau Brindley said after an earlier hearing. "The big problem with this case writ large is that the government has overcharged it and they've exaggerated. What we got is a bunch of guys that like gambling too much and the United States government and the U.S. Attorney's Office here treats them like Jimmy Gerodemos is Tony Soprano. Well, he's not."

What's next:

Wednesday’s hearing is expected to determine whether Gerodemos will be released before trial and, if so, what conditions he must follow.

Gerodemos and the other defendants have pleaded not guilty.