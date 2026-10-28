Chicago alderman calls for independent investigation into fatal shooting involving off-duty FBI agent

The Brief An off-duty FBI agent fatally shot a man in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood Monday. The FBI says the man had been firing into a homeless encampment when the agent intervened. Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez is calling for an independent investigation by the Illinois attorney general and Cook County state’s attorney.



A Chicago alderman is requesting an independent investigation after an off-duty FBI agent fatally shot a man in the Pilsen neighborhood Monday.

What we know:

The shooting happened near West 18th Street and South Union Avenue. Chicago police said officers responded to the area to document the scene. Illinois State Police were also present helping with traffic control.

Pilsen shooting involving feds on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man killed as 27-year-old Oscar D. Isaya-Corrales.

The FBI said the agent was off duty, driving home alone in a Bureau-issued vehicle, when they saw Isaya-Corrales allegedly firing a gun into a homeless encampment. The agent then shot him.

Previous mugshot of Oscar Isaya-Corrales.

Isaya-Corrales died. No other injuries were reported.

The FBI said Isaya-Corrales was from Venezuela and had been taken into custody at the southern border in 2023 before being released. FOX News also reported he had previously been arrested in California and released despite an ICE detainer.

The FBI’s Inspection Division is reviewing the shooting.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the agency said.

The call for an independent investigation

Byron Sigcho-Lopez, the alderman for Chicago’s 25th Ward, is asking the Illinois attorney general and Cook County state’s attorney to conduct an independent investigation.

"We still don’t know what led an FBI agent to fatally shoot a man in Pilsen on Monday, but one thing is certain: the FBI and its own Inspection Division cannot, under any circumstances, conduct a thorough, credible investigation of itself," Sigcho-Lopez said in a statement.

He also called on Chicago police to preserve all evidence, including body-camera footage and witness statements.

What the alderman wants answered

Sigcho-Lopez is asking investigators to determine:

What prompted the shooting.

Why the agent was allegedly still aiming at Isaya-Corrales after he was already on the ground.

Whether the agent was acting alone or as part of a task force operation.

He is also calling on the city to review its work with federal agencies, beginning with Chicago Police Department task force agreements.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about what led to the shooting or provided further information about the agent involved.

What's next:

The FBI review remains ongoing.