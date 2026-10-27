Loyola University seeks dismissal of sexual assault lawsuit filed by 10 women

The Brief Ten women filed a lawsuit against Loyola University in 2022, alleging the school mishandled reports of sexual assault and harassment. Loyola is seeking summary judgment, which could resolve the case without a trial. The plaintiffs are seeking tuition refunds and damages, alleging the university's response caused emotional, psychological and financial harm.



Loyola University is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit filed by 10 women who allege the university mishandled reports of sexual assault and harassment.

The legal battle has continued for four years, with the plaintiffs pushing for a trial to hold the university accountable for its alleged failures in responding to sexual misconduct.

Ongoing legal battle

The backstory:

Ten women filed the lawsuit in 2022, alleging Loyola showed indifference to known acts of sexual assault and harassment for at least the past decade.

The plaintiffs have provided statements detailing their experiences with sexual violence, the trauma they endured and what they describe as the university's failure to respond appropriately.

Following publicity surrounding the Cornell 7 rape case, Loyola students staged protests demanding greater accountability and a safer campus environment.

Loyola seeks summary judgment

What we know:

Loyola is now seeking summary judgment, a legal ruling that could resolve the case without a trial.

Attorneys representing the women say the university's effort to dismiss their complaints has added to the emotional toll of the legal process.

The plaintiffs have participated in multiple depositions, repeatedly recounting their alleged assaults and their experiences with the university.

Ashley Pileika, an attorney representing the women, said the legal process has been painful for her clients.

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"This has been a very painful journey for them to have to continue to relive," Pileika said. "What happened to them to sit through very long depositions and talk about their sexual assaults to continue to feel that their university is not taking accountability."

"And I think that, well, I know that all 10 of them feel very strongly about coming forward because they want to make sure that what happened to them does not happen to others."

Women seek damages, trial

What's next:

The plaintiffs are seeking tuition refunds and additional damages, alleging Loyola's handling of their complaints caused physical, emotional and financial harm.

According to the lawsuit:

"As a result of the University’s wrongdoing and Title IX violations, Plaintiffs have suffered physical pain and suffering, forfeited tuition and fees, diminished career opportunities and earning capacity, past and future medical expenses, emotional distress, psychological damage, and other direct and consequential damages in an amount to be determined at trial."

Attorneys for the women say their clients remain committed to presenting their case to a jury next September.