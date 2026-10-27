Health officials provide update on E. coli investigation at Chicago-area pumpkin farm

The Brief Will County health officials collected about 200 surveys over the weekend as they investigate five confirmed E. coli cases potentially linked to Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm. Animal and environmental samples have been sent for additional testing, with results expected in several days. The farm’s petting zoo remains closed, but food service operations and the rest of the farm remain open.



Will County health officials collected about 200 surveys over the weekend as they continue investigating five confirmed cases of E. coli potentially linked to visits to Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm in Homer Glen.

Pumpkin farm E. coli investigation

What we know:

The surveys are being reviewed by communicable disease staff at the Will County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Officials will follow up with people as needed, according to Kevin Juday, communications program manager and public information officer for the Will County Health Department.

People who visited the farm and experienced symptoms are still encouraged to complete the health department’s confidential survey to help investigators determine how the infections occurred.

A veterinarian collected samples from various animals at the farm, while Will County Health Department environmental health staff collected samples of bedding materials and surfaces, Juday said.

The samples were being transported to the Illinois Department of Public Health laboratory for additional testing.

Results are expected to take several days.

The investigation is examining all possible sources of the infections, officials said.

Petting zoo closed

The backstory:

The health department previously confirmed five laboratory-confirmed cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli that may be linked to visits to Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm. Officials are working to determine whether the cases share a common source.

The farm voluntarily closed its petting zoo as a precaution and said it would remain closed until further notice. The rest of the farm remains open.

Will County Health Department staff inspected the farm’s food service operations last week, and those operations remain open, Juday said.

The farm previously said health officials inspected its food service areas and vendors and found no problems. However, investigators have not confirmed the source of the infections.

What you can do:

Anyone who visited Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm on or after Sept. 29 and experienced symptoms is encouraged to complete the health department’s confidential survey at redcap.link/PumpkinFarm.

E. coli symptoms and recovery

Big picture view:

E. coli symptoms can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea that may be bloody and vomiting. Symptoms typically develop within three to four days after exposure but can begin anywhere from one to 10 days later.

Most people recover within a week, but some infections can cause serious complications. Children younger than 5, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of severe illness.