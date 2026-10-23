Popular Chicago-area pumpkin farm investigated over potential E. coli exposure

The Brief The Will County Health Department is investigating five E. coli cases that may be linked to visits to Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm in Homer Glen. Bengtson's Pumpkin Farm says no source of the E. coli infections has been confirmed, its petting zoo remains closed and health inspectors found no issues with food service areas or vendors. Health officials urge people to wash their hands thoroughly and watch for symptoms, which can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.



Health officials are investigating five laboratory-confirmed cases of E. coli that may be linked to visits to a suburban Chicago pumpkin farm.

Pumpkin farm investigated for E. coli exposure

What we know:

The Shiga toxin-producing E. coli may be linked to visits to Bengtson's Pumpkin Farm in Homer Glen, according to the Will County Health Department.

Health officials are working to determine how the infections occurred and whether the cases share a common source.

As a precaution, the farm has voluntarily closed its petting zoo and is arranging for animal testing, according to the health department. Officials said the farm’s owners and staff have been cooperating with the investigation.

"The Will County Health Department is committed to a thorough investigation to better understand how these infections occurred," said Sean Conners, director of environmental health at the department.

Farm responds to investigation

What they're saying:

Bengtson's Pumpkin Farm released a statement Friday addressing the investigation, saying it was notified by the Will County Health Department on Wednesday that five people who became ill had visited the farm earlier this month.

The farm said testing remains underway and no source of the infections has been confirmed.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we closed our petting zoo as soon as we were contacted, and it will stay closed until further notice," the farm said. "The rest of the farm remains open."

According to the statement, health officials inspected the farm's food service areas and vendors on Wednesday and found no problems. The farm has also arranged for a veterinarian to collect samples from its animals as part of the ongoing investigation.

The farm said its petting zoo has staff on-site at all times, handwashing stations at its entrance and exit, and animal pens that are cleaned daily.

"Our first thoughts are with those who are sick and their families, and we hope for their full and quick recovery," the farm said.

Anyone who visited the farm on or after Sept. 29 and experienced symptoms is encouraged to complete the Will County Health Department's confidential survey at redcap.link/PumpkinFarm .

What is E. coli?

What to know:

E. coli is a type of bacteria commonly found in the intestines of people and animals. While most types are harmless, certain strains, including Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, can cause illness.

The bacteria can spread through contaminated food or water, contact with animals or contaminated surfaces, or contact with an infected person.

Symptoms may include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea that can be bloody and vomiting. Some people may also experience a low fever, while others may not have a fever at all.

Symptoms typically develop within three to four days after exposure but can begin anywhere from one to 10 days later.

Most people recover within a week, but some infections can cause serious complications. Children younger than 5, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of severe illness.