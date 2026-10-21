Former Bear and long-time NFL kicker Robbie Gould resigns as high school football coach

The Brief Robbie Gould has resigned as head football coach at Saint Viator High School. Gould is a long-time NFL kicker and Chicago Bears' all-time leading point scorer. The move comes as the 2026 IHSA football regular season ended last weekend.



Long-time NFL kicker and Chicago Bears' all-time leading point scorer Robbie Gould has resigned as head football coach at Saint Viator High School.

The move comes as the 2026 IHSA football regular season ended last weekend.

What we know:

Saint Viator High School announced Gould's resignation on Wednesday.

According to the press release, Gould made the decision to resign and step away from coaching in order to spend more time with his family.

Gould compiled a 3-15 record in his two seasons as the head coach at Saint Viator. Previously, he was the head coach of the Rolling Meadows football team for one season.

In his lone season at Rolling Meadows, Gould had a 5-5 record and led the Mustangs to the playoffs. Gould has an 8-20 overall record in his three seasons as a head coach.

What's next:

According to the release from Saint Viator, the search for the program's next football coach is underway.

The school wrote it putting an emphasis on "identifying a leader who will strengthen the program, support the recruitment and development of student-athletes, and position the Lions for long-term success."

According to the release, Gould will continue to support senior student-athletes with their college recruiting and assist them with any leadership transition as needed.

What they're saying:

"We are grateful to Coach Gould for his leadership, dedication, and commitment to our student-athletes," Saint Viator High School President Ryan Aiello said in a written statement. "We appreciate his contributions to Saint Viator football, respect his decision to prioritize his family and wish him all the best."

"Our commitment to Saint Viator football extends beyond any one coach," Saint Viator Athletic Director Nick Sobieszczyk said in a written statement. "We are investing in the future of this program, and our student-athletes will remain our top priority. We are focused on finding the right leader to guide the next chapter of Saint Viator football."