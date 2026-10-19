Gang member fired shots at vehicle in Chicago suburb, prosecutors say

The Brief Edwin Orozco, 23, is charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle in Addison. Prosecutors allege Orozco was part of a group involved in the confrontation and shooting. A judge ordered Orozco held in pretrial detention. His next court date is Nov. 9.



An Addison man is facing felony charges in connection with a gang-related shooting earlier this month in the western suburbs, prosecutors said.

Addison shooting

Edwin Orozco, 23, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a street gang member, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and mob action.

Edwin Orozco

The backstory:

The charges stem from a shooting reported Oct. 4 near Lake Street and Neva Avenue in Addison.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, police met the victims in the 500 block of West Stevens Drive. Officers found a bullet hole in the vehicle’s driver-side rear fender and another in the lower center of the trunk.

Prosecutors said the driver, who also had two juveniles in his vehicle, had just confronted a man who was throwing gang signs toward him. The driver then went to a business in the 300 block of West Lake Street where he waited for his wife and daughter.

Prosecutors allege three people approached the vehicle and one asked, "Which you is?" before saying, "Count Love," and striking the rear passenger window.

When the victim drove away, one person allegedly kicked the vehicle’s rear bumper. The victim then heard three or four shots, which struck the vehicle, prosecutors said.

The three people, including Orozco, sped away in a red sedan traveling north on Neva Avenue, according to prosecutors. Investigators recovered four 9mm shell casings at the scene.

The investigation

Prosecutors said investigators identified Orozco as the person who fired the shots.

On Friday, Addison police detectives executed a search warrant at Orozco’s home. There, they found a gun box for a 9mm Ruger pistol, prosecutors said.

Investigators also found that Orozco purchased a Ruger RXM 9mm pistol in November 2025, according to prosecutors.

Orozco was taken into custody and appeared in court Saturday. A judge ordered him to remain in custody as the case moves forward.

Orozco appeared in court again Monday, when his case was reassigned to a different judge, who also ordered that he remain held in pretrial detention.

What they're saying:

DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said the shooting put the vehicle’s occupants, nearby motorists and pedestrians at risk.

"Shooting at moving vehicle in a busy commercial area, as alleged in this case, obviously not only puts the occupants of that vehicle in extreme danger, but also endangers other motorists as well as nearby shoppers and pedestrians," Berlin said in a statement. "We are all very thankful that none of the passengers in the vehicle or any innocent bystanders or motorists were injured as a result of Mr. Orozco’s alleged actions. This type of violent and dangerous behavior will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I commend the Addison Police Department for their outstanding work in identifying the defendant as the alleged shooter."

Addison Police Chief Roy Selvik called the incident gang violence and said it "has no place in society."

"This type of gang violence and the complete disregard for human life is frightening and has no place in society," Selvik said. "We will use every investigative tool at our disposal to ensure anyone who commits such a heinous and violent act is removed from the streets. I greatly appreciate the efforts of Addison detectives in this case as well as State’s Attorney Bob Berlin for his aggressive stance on gun violence."

What's next:

Orozco is due back in court Nov. 9 for arraignment.