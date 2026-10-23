More than 50 animals reportedly rescued from Lemont home in suspected hoarding case

The Brief Authorities removed several dogs from a Lemont home Thursday while executing a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation. Charges are pending, and police have not released details about the case. Authorities said there is no threat to the public.



More than 50 animals were reportedly rescued from a Lemont home in an apparent animal hoarding situation, according to a local animal rescue, as police continue investigating.

Possible animal hoarding investigation

What we know:

Lemont police and other agencies executed a search warrant Thursday at a home in the 800 block of McCarthy Road, near Julia Street. Several dogs were removed by Cook County and other animal control agencies, police said.

Authorities have not confirmed the total number of animals removed. Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue said in a social media post that more than 50 dogs were rescued and described the conditions inside the home as deplorable. The rescue also reported that at least one dog was pregnant and that puppies may have been inside.

As of Friday morning, dogs could still be heard barking inside the home, and a neighbor told FOX 32 Chicago there may be more than five dogs remaining inside. The home also had two orange notices posted on its door indicating it had been condemned.

Court documents filed Thursday show that an emergency firearms restraining order was sought, and a search warrant to seize firearms from the home was issued, according to the report. Authorities have not publicly confirmed whether any firearms were seized.

Another animal rescue said it tried to take in some of the dogs but was not allowed to do so, explaining in a social media post that the animals were being treated as property in the court case.

What's next:

Police said the investigation remains active and charges could be filed. Authorities have not released details about the animals’ health, where they were taken or how many remain at the home.

McCarthy Street was closed between McCarthy Road and Sobieski Street while authorities conducted the investigation. Police said there is no threat to the public.