Illinois firefighter critically hurt during training exercise

The Brief A firefighter with the Rutland and Dundee Townships Fire Protection District is in critical condition after a medical emergency during a training exercise. Fellow firefighters provided immediate medical care before taking the firefighter to a nearby hospital. Neighboring departments are covering the district’s stations, and emergency services remain uninterrupted.



A firefighter with the Rutland and Dundee Townships Fire Protection District was critically injured after suffering a medical emergency during a scheduled training exercise in the Gilberts.

Firefighter critically hurt in Gilberts

What we know:

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon and fellow firefighters began providing medical care before the firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital, according to Fire Chief Christopher Reedy.

What they're saying:

"Our firefighters train together every day for moments like this, and today they were there for one of their own," Reedy said. "Our focus right now is on our firefighter, their family, and the members of our department. We ask everyone to keep them in their thoughts."

Neighboring fire departments are covering the district’s stations, and emergency services for residents have not been interrupted, officials said.

What we don't know:

The district said it would not release additional details out of respect for the firefighter and their family.