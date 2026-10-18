IHSA High School Football Playoffs: Every statewide first-round match-up from Class 1A to 8A
The teams are in. The match-ups are now set.
After nine weeks, the IHSA playoffs are on deck.
Here are all the statewide match-ups for the first round of the IHSA High School Football Playoffs.
2026 IHSA Class 1A football bracket scores, schedule North half
IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups
(17) Orr (5-3) at (16) Galena (5-4)
(24) Morrison (2-7) at (9) Abingdon-Avon (7-2)
(20) Princeville (3-6) at (13) Ottawa Marquette (6-3)
(21) Bureau Valley (3-6) at (12) Dwight (6-3)
(18) Orion (4-5) at (15) LeRoy (5-4)
(23) Momence (3-6) at (10) Lena-Winslow (6-3)
(19) Tremont (4-5) at (14) Newman Central Catholic (5-4)
(22) Monmouth United (3-6) at (11) Fulton (6-3)
Bye teams
(1) Heyworth (9-0)
(2) Stockton (8-1)
(3) Rockridge (8-1)
(4) Clifton Central (8-1)
(5) Annawan-Wethersfield (8-1)
(6) Stark County (7-2)
(7) Forreston (7-2)
(8) Fisher (7-2)
IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups
Orr/Galena at (1) Heyworth (9-0)
Orion/LeRoy at (2) Stockton (8-1)
Tremont/Newman Central Catholic at (3) Rockridge (8-1)
Princeville/Ottawa Marquette at (4) Clifton Central (8-1)
Bureau Valley/Dwight at (5) Annawan-Wethersfield (8-1)
Monmouth United/Fulton at (6) Stark County (7-2)
Lena-Winslow/Momence at (7) Forreston (7-2)
Morrison/Abingdon-Avon at (8) Fisher (7-2)
The other side:
IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups
(17) Athens (4-5) at (16) Carrollton (5-4)
(24) Pleasant Hill (2-7) at (9) Oakwood (6-3)
(20) Triopia (3-6) at (13) Havana (6-3)
(21) Sesser-Valier (3-6) at (12) Winchester West Central (6-3)
(18) Red Hill (4-5) at (15) Cumberland (5-4)
(23) Dupo (3-6) at (10) Villa Grove (6-3)
(19) Nokomis (4-5) at (14) Carlyle (6-3)
(22) Casey-Westfield (3-6) at (11) South Fulton (6-3)
Bye teams
(1) Brown County (9-0)
(2) A.L.A.H. (8-1)
(3) Calhoun (8-1)
(4) Sullivan (8-1)
(5) Camp Point Central (8-1)
(6) Tuscola (7-2)
(7) Salt Fork (7-2)
(8) Greenfield-Northwestern (7-2)
IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups
Oakwood/Pleasant Hill at (8) Greenfield-Northwestern (7-2)
Athens/Carrollton at (1) Brown County (9-0)
Red Hill/Cumberland at (2) A.L.A.H. (8-1)
Nokomis/Carlyle at (3) Calhoun (8-1)
Triopia/Havana at (4) Sullivan (8-1)
Sesser-Valier/Winchester West Central at (5) Camp Point Central (8-1)
Casey-Westfield/South Fulton at (6) Tuscola (7-2)
Villa Grove/Dupo at (7) Salt Fork (7-2)
2026 IHSA Class 2A football bracket scores, schedule North half
IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups
(17) Eastland-Pearl City Coop (4-5) at (16) Beardstown (4-5)
(24) West Hancock Coop (2-7) at (9) Illini West (7-2)
(20) Chicago Marshall (4-5) at (13) Bismarck-Henning (5-4)
(21) Pleasant Plains (3-6) at (12) Farmington (5-4)
(18) Reed-Custer (4-5) at (15) Stillman Valley (4-5)
(23) Georgetown-Ridge Farm (3-6) at (10) Warrensburg-Latham (6-3)
(19) Elmwood-Brimfield (4-5) at (14) Winnebago (5-4)
(22) Oregon (3-6) at (11) Westville (6-3)
Bye teams
(1) Riverdale (9-0)
(2) El Paso-Gridley (9-0)
(3) Aurora Christian (8-1)
(4) Tri-Valley (8-1)
(5) Wilmington (8-1)
(6) Maroa-Forsyth (8-1)
(7) Erie-Prophetstown (7-2)
(8) Peotone (7-2)
IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups
Eastland-Pearl City Coop/Beardstown at (1) Riverdale (9-0)
Stillman Valley/Reed-Custer at (2) El Paso-Gridley (9-0)
Winnebago/Elmwood-Brimfield at (3) Aurora Christian (8-1)
Bismarck-Henning/Chicago Marshall at (4) Tri-Valley (8-1)
Farmington/Pleasant Plains at (5) Wilmington (8-1)
Westville/Oregon at (6) Maroa-Forsyth (8-1)
Warrensburg-Latham/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at (7) Erie-Prophetstown (7-2)
Illini West/West Hancock Coop at (8) Peotone (7-2)
The other side:
IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups
(17) Riverton (4-5) at (16) Carlinville (4-5)
(24) Wesclin (2-7) at (9) Chester (5-4)
(20) Christopher-Z-R (3-6) at (13) DuQuoin (5-4)
(21) Sangamon Valley (3-6) at (12) Hamilton County (5-4)
(18) Piasa Southwestern (4-5) at (15) St. Teresa (4-5)
(23) Routt Coop (2-7) at (10) Auburn (Ill.) (5-4)
(19) Marshall (3-6) at (14) Central A & M (5-4)
(22) Shelbyville (2-7) at (11) Carmi-White County (5-4)
Bye teams
(1) Johnston City (9-0)
(2) West Frankfort (8-1)
(3) Flora (8-1)
(4) Nashville (7-2)
(5) Vandalia (7-2)
(6) Pana (7-2)
(7) Red Bud (6-3)
(8) Newton (6-3)
IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups
Riverton/Carlinville at (1) Johnston City (9-0)
St. Teresa/Piasa Southwestern at (2) West Frankfort (8-1)
Central A & M/Marshall at (3) Flora (8-1)
DuQuoin/Christopher-Z-R at (4) Nashville (7-2)
Hamilton County/Sangamon Valley at (5) Vandalia (7-2)
Carmi-White County/Shelbyville at (6) Pana (7-2)
Auburn/Routt Coop at (7) Red Bud (6-3)
Chester/Wesclin at (8) Newton (6-3)
2026 IHSA Class 3A football bracket scores, schedule
IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups
(17) Princeton (4-5) at (16) South Shore (5-4)
(24) Mendota (3-6) at (9) Manteno (6-3)
(20) Lisle (4-5) at (13) Sandwich (5-4)
(21) Monmouth-Roseville (4-5) at (12) Hope Academy (5-4)
(18) Prairie Central (4-5) at (15) Chicago Christian (5-4)
(23) Pontiac (3-6) at (10) Dyett (6-3)
(19) North Boone (4-5) at (14) Genoa-Kingston (5-4)
(22) Woodstock Marian (3-6) at (11) Kewanee (5-4)
Bye teams
(1) Richmond-Burton (9-0)
(2) Byron (9-0)
(3) IC Catholic (8-1)
(4) Pecatonica (8-1)
(5) Bishop McNamara (7-2)
(6) Johnsburg (7-2)
(7) Chicago UCCS/Woodlawn (7-2)
(8) Peru St. Bede (7-2)
IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups
Princeton/South Shore at (1) Richmond-Burton (9-0)
Prairie Central/Chicago Christian at (2) Byron (9-0)
Genoa-Kingston/North Boone at (3) IC Catholic (8-1)
Sandwich/Lisle at (4) Pecatonica (8-1)
Hope Academy/Monmouth-Roseville at (5) Bishop McNamara (7-2)
Kewanee/Woodstock Marian at (6) Johnsburg (7-2)
Dyett/Pontiac at (7) Chicago UCCS/Woodlawn (7-2)
Manteno/Mendota at (8) Peru St. Bede (7-2)
The other side:
IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups
(17) Massac County (6-3) at (16) Roxana (6-3)
(24) Columbia (2-7) at (9) Olympia (7-2)
(20) Breese Mater Dei (5-4) at (13) Sparta (7-2)
(21) Eureka (4-5) at (12) Paris (7-2)
(18) Harrisburg (5-4) at (15) Althoff (6-3)
(23) Robinson (4-5) at (10) Tolono Unity (7-2)
(19) PORTA (5-4) at (14) Greenville (6-3)
(22) Staunton (4-5) at (11) Fairfield (7-2)
Bye teams
(1) Hillsboro (9-0)
(2) St. Joseph-Ogden (9-0)
(3) Mt. Carmel (9-0)
(4) Williamsville (8-1)
(5) Macomb (8-1)
(6) Benton (8-1)
(7) Bloomington Central Catholic (7-2)
(8) Monticello (7-2)
IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups
Massac County/Roxana at (1) Hillsboro (9-0)
Althoff/Harrisburg at (2) St. Joseph-Ogden (9-0)
Greenville/PORTA at (3) Mt. Carmel (9-0)
Sparta/Breese Mater Dei at (4) Williamsville (8-1)
Paris/Eureka at (5) Macomb (8-1)
Fairfield/Staunton at (6) Benton (8-1)
Tolono Unity/Robinson at (7) Bloomington Central Catholic (7-2)
Olympia/Columbia at (8) Monticello (7-2)
2026 IHSA Class 4A football bracket scores, schedule
IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups
(17) Tinley Park (4-5) at (16) Woodstock North (4-5)
(24) North Chicago (2-7) at (9) Geneseo (6-3)
(20) Marian (3-6) at (13) North Lawndale (5-4)
(21) Chicago Noble/Johnson (3-6) at (12) Hillcrest (5-4)
(18) Marengo (3-6) at (15) Leo (5-4)
(23) Plano (2-7) at (10) Dixon (6-3)
(19) Illinois Valley Central (3-6) at (14) Rochelle (5-4)
(22) Aurora Central Catholic (3-6) at (11) Carver (6-3)
Bye teams
(1) Morris (9-0)
(2) Coal City (8-1)
(3) Clark (8-1)
(4) Sterling (7-2)
(5) Phoenix Coop (7-2)
(6) Noble/Rauner (7-2)
(7) Evergreen Park (7-2)
(8) Montini (7-2)
IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups
Tinley Park/Woodstock North at (1) Morris (9-0)
Leo/Marengo at (2) Coal City (8-1)
Rochelle/Illinois Valley Central at (3) Clark (8-1)
North Lawndale/Marian at (4) Sterling (7-2)
Hillcrest/Chicago Noble/Johnson at (5) Phoenix Coop (7-2)
Carver/Aurora Central Catholic at (6) Noble/Rauner (7-2)
Dixon/Plano at (7) Evergreen Park (7-2)
Geneseo/North Chicago at (8) Montini (7-2)
The other side:
IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups
(17) Quincy Notre Dame (4-5) at (16) Civic Memorial (4-5)
(24) Effingham (2-7) at (9) MacArthur (7-2)
(20) Jerseyville (4-5) at (13) Peoria Notre Dame (6-3)
(21) Alton Marquette (4-5) at (12) Metamora (6-3)
(18) Richland County (4-5) at (15) Salem (5-4)
(23) Lincoln (3-6) at (10) Highland (6-3)
(19) Waterloo (4-5) at (14) Taylorville (6-3)
(22) East Peoria (4-5) at (11) Cahokia (6-3)
Bye teams
(1) Centralia (9-0)
(2) Carterville (9-0)
(3) Rochester (8-1)
(4) Sacred Heart-Griffin (8-1)
(5) Breese Central (8-1)
(6) Jacksonville (8-1)
(7) Freeburg (7-2)
(8) Mt. Zion (7-2)
IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups
MacArthur/Effingham at (8) Mt. Zion (7-2)
Quincy Notre Dame/Civic Memorial at (1) Centralia (9-0)
Salem/Richland County at (2) Carterville (9-0)
Taylorville/Waterloo at (3) Rochester (8-1)
Peoria Notre Dame/Jerseyville at (4) Sacred Heart-Griffin (8-1)
Metamora/Alton Marquette at (5) Breese Central (8-1)
Cahokia/East Peoria at (6) Jacksonville (8-1)
Highland/Lincoln at (7) Freeburg (7-2)
2026 IHSA Class 5A football bracket scores, schedule
IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups
(17) Glenbard South (5-4) at (16) Payton (5-4)
(24) Crystal Lake South (2-7) at (9) Sycamore (5-4)
(20) Lakes (4-5) at (13) Senn (5-4)
(21) Freeport (4-5) at (12) Belvidere North (5-4)
(18) St. Francis (4-5) at (15) Grayslake North (5-4)
(23) Prairie Ridge (2-7) at (10) Noble/Comer (5-4)
(19) Grayslake (4-5) at (14) Deerfield (5-4)
(22) Fenton (4-5) at (11) Hinsdale South (5-4)
Bye teams
(1) Antioch (9-0)
(2) Kaneland (8-1)
(3) King (7-2)
(4) Wauconda (7-2)
(5) Wheaton Academy (7-2)
(6) Cary-Grove (7-2)
(7) Woodstock (7-2)
(8) Belvidere (6-3)
IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups
Glenbard South/Payton at (1) Antioch (9-0)
Grayslake North/St. Francis at (2) Kaneland (8-1)
Deerfield/Grayslake at (3) King (7-2)
Senn/Lakes at (4) Wauconda (7-2)
Belvidere North/Freeport at (5) Wheaton Academy (7-2)
Hinsdale South/Fenton at (6) Cary-Grove (7-2)
Noble/Comer/Prairie Ridge at (7) Woodstock (7-2)
Sycamore/Crystal Lake South at (8) Belvidere (6-3)
The other side:
IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups
(17) Marion (4-5) at (16) Bloomington (4-5)
(24) Champaign Centennial (3-6) at (9) Corliss (7-2)
(20) Peoria (5-4) at (13) Lemont (5-4)
(21) Washington (3-6) at (12) Mascoutah (6-3)
(18) Galesburg (4-5) at (15) LaSalle-Peru (4-5)
(23) Springfield (3-6) at (10) Carbondale (7-2)
(19) Danville (4-5) at (14) Oak Forest (5-4)
(22) Mt. Vernon (3-6) at (11) Providence (6-3)
Bye teams
(1) Mahomet-Seymour (9-0)
(2) Chicago Agricultural Science (8-1)
(3) Morgan Park (8-1)
(4) Morton (8-1)
(5) Triad (8-1)
(6) Kankakee (7-2)
(7) Thornton Fractional North (7-2)
(8) Crete-Monee (7-2)
IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups
Corliss/Champaign Centennial at (8) Crete-Monee (7-2)
Marion/Bloomington at (1) Mahomet-Seymour (9-0)
LaSalle-Peru/Galesburg at (2) Chicago Agricultural Science (8-1)
Oak Forest/Danville at (3) Morgan Park (8-1)
Lemont/Peoria at (4) Morton (8-1)
Mascoutah/Washington at (5) Triad (8-1)
Providence/Mt. Vernon at (6) Kankakee (7-2)
Carbondale/Springfield at (7) Thornton Fractional North (7-2)
2026 IHSA Class 6A football bracket scores, schedule
IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups
(17) St. Charles East (3-6) at (16) Elk Grove (4-5)
(24) Rockford East (2-7) at (9) Burlington Central (6-3)
(20) Noble/UIC (3-6) at (13) Chicago Noble/Muchin (5-4)
(21) Maine West (3-6) at (12) Niles Notre Dame (5-4)
(18) Carmel (3-6) at (15) Noble/Bulls (4-5)
(23) Rolling Meadows (2-7) at (10) Addison Trail (6-3)
(19) Amundsen (3-6) at (14) Willowbrook (5-4)
(22) Streamwood (3-6) at (11) Highland Park (6-3)
Bye teams
(1) Harlem (9-0)
(2) Geneva (8-1)
(3) Hononegah (8-1)
(4) Libertyville (7-2)
(5) Grant (7-2)
(6) Fenwick (6-3)
(7) Wheaton North (6-3)
(8) Lake Zurich (6-3)
IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups
Winner of St. Charles East/Elk Grove at (1) Harlem (9-0)
Winner of Noble/Bulls/Carmel at (2) Geneva (8-1)
Winner of Willowbrook/Amundsen at (3) Hononegah (8-1)
Winner of Chicago Noble/Muchin/Noble/UIC at (4) Libertyville (7-2)
Winner of Niles Notre Dame/Maine West at (5) Grant (7-2)
Winner of Highland Park/Streamwood at (6) Fenwick (6-3)
Winner of Addison Trail/Rolling Meadows at (7) Wheaton North (6-3)
Winner of Burlington Central/Rockford East at (8) Lake Zurich (6-3)
The other side:
IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups
(17) Champaign Central (5-4) at (16) United Township (5-4)
(24) Thornton Fractional South (3-6) at (9) Quincy (6-3)
(20) Nazareth (4-5) at (13) Shepard (5-4)
(21) Simeon (4-5) at (12) Lindblom (5-4)
(18) Glenwood (5-4) at (15) Brooks (5-4)
(23) Richwoods (3-6) at (10) Thornton (6-3)
(19) Plainfield East (5-4) at (14) Thornwood (5-4)
(22) Bradley-Bourbonnais (4-5) at (11) Joliet Catholic (5-4)
Bye teams
(1) Kennedy (8-1)
(2) Normal West (8-1)
(3) Riverside-Brookfield (8-1)
(4) Dunlap (8-1)
(5) Oak Lawn (7-2)
(6) Wheaton Warrenville South (6-3)
(7) Pekin (6-3)
(8) Goode (6-2)
IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups
Champaign Central/United Township at (1) Kennedy (8-1)
Brooks/Glenwood at (2) Normal West (8-1)
Thornwood/Plainfield East at (3) Riverside-Brookfield (8-1)
Shepard/Nazareth at (4) Dunlap (8-1)
Lindblom/Simeon at (5) Oak Lawn (7-2)
Joliet Catholic/Bradley-Bourbonnais at (6) Wheaton Warrenville South (6-3)
Thornton/Richwoods at (7) Pekin (6-3)
Quincy/Thornton Fractional South at (8) Goode (6-2)
2026 IHSA Class 7A football bracket scores, schedule
IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups
(33) Lincoln Park (4-5) at (32) Edwardsville (4-5)
(48) Bartlett (2-7) at (17) Glenbard East (6-3)
(40) McHenry (3-6) at (25) St. Charles North (5-4)
(41) Jefferson (3-6) at (24) Lincoln-Way Central (5-4)
(36) Reavis (4-5) at (29) Elgin (5-4)
(45) Collinsville (3-6) at (20) St. Patrick (6-3)
(37) DePaul (3-6) at (28) Hampshire (5-4)
(44) Glenbrook North (3-6) at (21) Zion-Benton (6-3)
(34) Palatine (4-5) at (31) Yorkville (4-5)
(47) Benet Academy (2-7) at (18) Moline (6-3)
(39) St. Laurence (3-6) at (26) Belleville East (5-4)
(42) Mundelein (3-6) at (23) Lincoln-Way West (5-4)
(35) West Chicago (4-5) at (30) Prosser (5-4)
(46) Andrew (2-7) at (19) Buffalo Grove (6-3)
(38) Glenbard North (3-6) at (27) Hoffman Estates (5-4)
(43) Rich Township (3-6) at (22) Niles North (6-3)
Bye teams
(1) Normal Community (9-0)
(2) Hersey (9-0)
(3) Downers Grove North (8-1)
(4) East St. Louis (8-1)
(5) Prospect (8-1)
(6) Jacobs (8-1)
(7) Plainfield South (8-1)
(8) Brother Rice (7-2)
(9) Batavia (7-2)
(10) Plainfield North (7-2)
(11) Richards (7-2)
(12) Guilford (7-2)
(13) Westinghouse (7-2)
(14) St. Rita (6-3)
(15) Glenbard West (6-3)
(16) Kenwood (6-3)
IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups
Glenbard East/Bartlett at (16) Kenwood (6-3)
Edwardsville/Lincoln Park at (1) Normal Community (9-0)
Yorkville/Palatine at (2) Hersey (9-0)
Prosser/West Chicago at (3) Downers Grove North (8-1)
Elgin/Reavis at (4) East St. Louis (8-1)
Hampshire/DePaul at (5) Prospect (8-1)
Hoffman Estates/Glenbard North at (6) Jacobs (8-1)
Belleville East/St. Laurence at (7) Plainfield South (8-1)
St. Charles North/McHenry at (8) Brother Rice (7-2)
Lincoln-Way Central/Jefferson at (9) Batavia (7-2)
Lincoln-Way West/Mundelein at (10) Plainfield North (7-2)
Niles North/Rich Township at (11) Richards (7-2)
Zion-Benton/Glenbrook North at (12) Guilford (7-2)
St. Patrick/Collinsville at (13) Westinghouse (7-2)
Buffalo Grove/Andrew at (14) St. Rita (6-3)
Moline/Benet Academy at (15) Glenbard West (6-3)
2026 IHSA Class 8A football bracket scores, schedule
IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups
(33) Oak Park-River Forest (4-5) at (32) Aurora East (5-4)
(48) Lake Park (2-7) at (17) Hinsdale Central (6-3)
(40) Neuqua Valley (3-6) at (25) Marist (5-4)
(41) Waubonsie Valley (3-6) at (24) Barrington (5-4)
(36) Gurnee Warren (4-5) at (29) Naperville Central (5-4)
(45) Taft (3-6) at (20) Fremd (6-3)
(37) Stevenson (3-6) at (28) Lockport (5-4)
(44) Metea Valley (3-6) at (21) Lyons (6-3)
(34) Oswego East (4-5) at (31) Curie (5-4)
(47) Joliet Central (3-6) at (18) Lane (5-3)
(39) Whitney Young (4-5) at (26) Glenbrook South (5-4)
(42) Dundee-Crown (3-6) at (23) Conant (6-3)
(35) Minooka (4-5) at (30) Evanston (5-4)
(46) Bloom Township (3-6) at (19) York (6-3)
(38) Joliet West (4-5) at (27) O'Fallon (5-4)
(43) Leyden Township (3-6) at (22) West Aurora (6-3)
Bye teams
(1) Lincoln-Way East (9-0)
(2) Huntley (9-0)
(3) Loyola Academy (8-1)
(4) Oswego (8-1)
(5) Bolingbrook (8-1)
(6) Maine South (8-1)
(7) New Trier (8-1)
(8) Chicago Mt. Carmel (7-2)
(9) Sandburg (7-2)
(10) Homewood-Flossmoor (7-2)
(11) St. Ignatius (7-2)
(12) Perspectives Coop (7-2)
(13) Naperville North (7-2)
(14) Downers Grove South (7-2)
(15) South Elgin (7-2)
(16) Von Steuben (7-1)
IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups
Hinsdale Central/Lake Park at (16) Von Steuben (7-1)
Aurora East/Oak Park-River Forest at (1) Lincoln-Way East (9-0)
York/Bloom Township at (2) Huntley (9-0)
Evanston/Minooka at (3) Loyola Academy (8-1)
Naperville Central/Gurnee Warren at (4) Oswego (8-1)
Lockport/Stevenson at (5) Bolingbrook (8-1)
O'Fallon/Joliet West at (6) Maine South (8-1)
Glenbrook South/Whitney Young at (7) New Trier (8-1)
Marist/Neuqua Valley at (8) Chicago Mt. Carmel (7-2)
Barrington/Waubonsie Valley at (9) Sandburg (7-2)
Conant/Dundee-Crown at (10) Homewood-Flossmoor (7-2)
West Aurora/Leyden Township at (11) St. Ignatius (7-2)
Lyons/Metea Valley at (12) Perspectives Coop (7-2)
Fremd/Taft at (13) Naperville North (7-2)
Lane/Joliet Central at (14) Downers Grove South (7-2)
Curie/Oswego East at (15) South Elgin (7-2)
The Source: Match-ups for the playoffs are from the IHSA.