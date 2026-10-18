IHSA High School Football Playoffs: Every statewide first-round match-up from Class 1A to 8A

The Brief The teams are in. The match-ups are now set. After nine weeks, the IHSA playoffs are on deck. Here are all the statewide match ups for the first round of the IHSA High School Football Playoffs.



The teams are in. The match-ups are now set.

After nine weeks, the IHSA playoffs are on deck.

Here are all the statewide match-ups for the first round of the IHSA High School Football Playoffs.

2026 IHSA Class 1A football bracket scores, schedule North half

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Orr (5-3) at (16) Galena (5-4)

(24) Morrison (2-7) at (9) Abingdon-Avon (7-2)

(20) Princeville (3-6) at (13) Ottawa Marquette (6-3)

(21) Bureau Valley (3-6) at (12) Dwight (6-3)

(18) Orion (4-5) at (15) LeRoy (5-4)

(23) Momence (3-6) at (10) Lena-Winslow (6-3)

(19) Tremont (4-5) at (14) Newman Central Catholic (5-4)

(22) Monmouth United (3-6) at (11) Fulton (6-3)

Bye teams

(1) Heyworth (9-0)

(2) Stockton (8-1)

(3) Rockridge (8-1)

(4) Clifton Central (8-1)

(5) Annawan-Wethersfield (8-1)

(6) Stark County (7-2)

(7) Forreston (7-2)

(8) Fisher (7-2)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Orr/Galena at (1) Heyworth (9-0)

Orion/LeRoy at (2) Stockton (8-1)

Tremont/Newman Central Catholic at (3) Rockridge (8-1)

Princeville/Ottawa Marquette at (4) Clifton Central (8-1)

Bureau Valley/Dwight at (5) Annawan-Wethersfield (8-1)

Monmouth United/Fulton at (6) Stark County (7-2)

Lena-Winslow/Momence at (7) Forreston (7-2)

Morrison/Abingdon-Avon at (8) Fisher (7-2)

The other side:

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Athens (4-5) at (16) Carrollton (5-4)

(24) Pleasant Hill (2-7) at (9) Oakwood (6-3)

(20) Triopia (3-6) at (13) Havana (6-3)

(21) Sesser-Valier (3-6) at (12) Winchester West Central (6-3)

(18) Red Hill (4-5) at (15) Cumberland (5-4)

(23) Dupo (3-6) at (10) Villa Grove (6-3)

(19) Nokomis (4-5) at (14) Carlyle (6-3)

(22) Casey-Westfield (3-6) at (11) South Fulton (6-3)

Bye teams

(1) Brown County (9-0)

(2) A.L.A.H. (8-1)

(3) Calhoun (8-1)

(4) Sullivan (8-1)

(5) Camp Point Central (8-1)

(6) Tuscola (7-2)

(7) Salt Fork (7-2)

(8) Greenfield-Northwestern (7-2)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Oakwood/Pleasant Hill at (8) Greenfield-Northwestern (7-2)

Athens/Carrollton at (1) Brown County (9-0)

Red Hill/Cumberland at (2) A.L.A.H. (8-1)

Nokomis/Carlyle at (3) Calhoun (8-1)

Triopia/Havana at (4) Sullivan (8-1)

Sesser-Valier/Winchester West Central at (5) Camp Point Central (8-1)

Casey-Westfield/South Fulton at (6) Tuscola (7-2)

Villa Grove/Dupo at (7) Salt Fork (7-2)

2026 IHSA Class 2A football bracket scores, schedule North half

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Eastland-Pearl City Coop (4-5) at (16) Beardstown (4-5)

(24) West Hancock Coop (2-7) at (9) Illini West (7-2)

(20) Chicago Marshall (4-5) at (13) Bismarck-Henning (5-4)

(21) Pleasant Plains (3-6) at (12) Farmington (5-4)

(18) Reed-Custer (4-5) at (15) Stillman Valley (4-5)

(23) Georgetown-Ridge Farm (3-6) at (10) Warrensburg-Latham (6-3)

(19) Elmwood-Brimfield (4-5) at (14) Winnebago (5-4)

(22) Oregon (3-6) at (11) Westville (6-3)

Bye teams

(1) Riverdale (9-0)

(2) El Paso-Gridley (9-0)

(3) Aurora Christian (8-1)

(4) Tri-Valley (8-1)

(5) Wilmington (8-1)

(6) Maroa-Forsyth (8-1)

(7) Erie-Prophetstown (7-2)

(8) Peotone (7-2)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Eastland-Pearl City Coop/Beardstown at (1) Riverdale (9-0)

Stillman Valley/Reed-Custer at (2) El Paso-Gridley (9-0)

Winnebago/Elmwood-Brimfield at (3) Aurora Christian (8-1)

Bismarck-Henning/Chicago Marshall at (4) Tri-Valley (8-1)

Farmington/Pleasant Plains at (5) Wilmington (8-1)

Westville/Oregon at (6) Maroa-Forsyth (8-1)

Warrensburg-Latham/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at (7) Erie-Prophetstown (7-2)

Illini West/West Hancock Coop at (8) Peotone (7-2)

The other side:

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Riverton (4-5) at (16) Carlinville (4-5)

(24) Wesclin (2-7) at (9) Chester (5-4)

(20) Christopher-Z-R (3-6) at (13) DuQuoin (5-4)

(21) Sangamon Valley (3-6) at (12) Hamilton County (5-4)

(18) Piasa Southwestern (4-5) at (15) St. Teresa (4-5)

(23) Routt Coop (2-7) at (10) Auburn (Ill.) (5-4)

(19) Marshall (3-6) at (14) Central A & M (5-4)

(22) Shelbyville (2-7) at (11) Carmi-White County (5-4)

Bye teams

(1) Johnston City (9-0)

(2) West Frankfort (8-1)

(3) Flora (8-1)

(4) Nashville (7-2)

(5) Vandalia (7-2)

(6) Pana (7-2)

(7) Red Bud (6-3)

(8) Newton (6-3)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Riverton/Carlinville at (1) Johnston City (9-0)

St. Teresa/Piasa Southwestern at (2) West Frankfort (8-1)

Central A & M/Marshall at (3) Flora (8-1)

DuQuoin/Christopher-Z-R at (4) Nashville (7-2)

Hamilton County/Sangamon Valley at (5) Vandalia (7-2)

Carmi-White County/Shelbyville at (6) Pana (7-2)

Auburn/Routt Coop at (7) Red Bud (6-3)

Chester/Wesclin at (8) Newton (6-3)

2026 IHSA Class 3A football bracket scores, schedule

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Princeton (4-5) at (16) South Shore (5-4)

(24) Mendota (3-6) at (9) Manteno (6-3)

(20) Lisle (4-5) at (13) Sandwich (5-4)

(21) Monmouth-Roseville (4-5) at (12) Hope Academy (5-4)

(18) Prairie Central (4-5) at (15) Chicago Christian (5-4)

(23) Pontiac (3-6) at (10) Dyett (6-3)

(19) North Boone (4-5) at (14) Genoa-Kingston (5-4)

(22) Woodstock Marian (3-6) at (11) Kewanee (5-4)

Bye teams

(1) Richmond-Burton (9-0)

(2) Byron (9-0)

(3) IC Catholic (8-1)

(4) Pecatonica (8-1)

(5) Bishop McNamara (7-2)

(6) Johnsburg (7-2)

(7) Chicago UCCS/Woodlawn (7-2)

(8) Peru St. Bede (7-2)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Princeton/South Shore at (1) Richmond-Burton (9-0)

Prairie Central/Chicago Christian at (2) Byron (9-0)

Genoa-Kingston/North Boone at (3) IC Catholic (8-1)

Sandwich/Lisle at (4) Pecatonica (8-1)

Hope Academy/Monmouth-Roseville at (5) Bishop McNamara (7-2)

Kewanee/Woodstock Marian at (6) Johnsburg (7-2)

Dyett/Pontiac at (7) Chicago UCCS/Woodlawn (7-2)

Manteno/Mendota at (8) Peru St. Bede (7-2)

The other side:

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Massac County (6-3) at (16) Roxana (6-3)

(24) Columbia (2-7) at (9) Olympia (7-2)

(20) Breese Mater Dei (5-4) at (13) Sparta (7-2)

(21) Eureka (4-5) at (12) Paris (7-2)

(18) Harrisburg (5-4) at (15) Althoff (6-3)

(23) Robinson (4-5) at (10) Tolono Unity (7-2)

(19) PORTA (5-4) at (14) Greenville (6-3)

(22) Staunton (4-5) at (11) Fairfield (7-2)

Bye teams

(1) Hillsboro (9-0)

(2) St. Joseph-Ogden (9-0)

(3) Mt. Carmel (9-0)

(4) Williamsville (8-1)

(5) Macomb (8-1)

(6) Benton (8-1)

(7) Bloomington Central Catholic (7-2)

(8) Monticello (7-2)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Massac County/Roxana at (1) Hillsboro (9-0)

Althoff/Harrisburg at (2) St. Joseph-Ogden (9-0)

Greenville/PORTA at (3) Mt. Carmel (9-0)

Sparta/Breese Mater Dei at (4) Williamsville (8-1)

Paris/Eureka at (5) Macomb (8-1)

Fairfield/Staunton at (6) Benton (8-1)

Tolono Unity/Robinson at (7) Bloomington Central Catholic (7-2)

Olympia/Columbia at (8) Monticello (7-2)

2026 IHSA Class 4A football bracket scores, schedule

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Tinley Park (4-5) at (16) Woodstock North (4-5)

(24) North Chicago (2-7) at (9) Geneseo (6-3)

(20) Marian (3-6) at (13) North Lawndale (5-4)

(21) Chicago Noble/Johnson (3-6) at (12) Hillcrest (5-4)

(18) Marengo (3-6) at (15) Leo (5-4)

(23) Plano (2-7) at (10) Dixon (6-3)

(19) Illinois Valley Central (3-6) at (14) Rochelle (5-4)

(22) Aurora Central Catholic (3-6) at (11) Carver (6-3)

Bye teams

(1) Morris (9-0)

(2) Coal City (8-1)

(3) Clark (8-1)

(4) Sterling (7-2)

(5) Phoenix Coop (7-2)

(6) Noble/Rauner (7-2)

(7) Evergreen Park (7-2)

(8) Montini (7-2)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Tinley Park/Woodstock North at (1) Morris (9-0)

Leo/Marengo at (2) Coal City (8-1)

Rochelle/Illinois Valley Central at (3) Clark (8-1)

North Lawndale/Marian at (4) Sterling (7-2)

Hillcrest/Chicago Noble/Johnson at (5) Phoenix Coop (7-2)

Carver/Aurora Central Catholic at (6) Noble/Rauner (7-2)

Dixon/Plano at (7) Evergreen Park (7-2)

Geneseo/North Chicago at (8) Montini (7-2)

The other side:

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Quincy Notre Dame (4-5) at (16) Civic Memorial (4-5)

(24) Effingham (2-7) at (9) MacArthur (7-2)

(20) Jerseyville (4-5) at (13) Peoria Notre Dame (6-3)

(21) Alton Marquette (4-5) at (12) Metamora (6-3)

(18) Richland County (4-5) at (15) Salem (5-4)

(23) Lincoln (3-6) at (10) Highland (6-3)

(19) Waterloo (4-5) at (14) Taylorville (6-3)

(22) East Peoria (4-5) at (11) Cahokia (6-3)

Bye teams

(1) Centralia (9-0)

(2) Carterville (9-0)

(3) Rochester (8-1)

(4) Sacred Heart-Griffin (8-1)

(5) Breese Central (8-1)

(6) Jacksonville (8-1)

(7) Freeburg (7-2)

(8) Mt. Zion (7-2)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

MacArthur/Effingham at (8) Mt. Zion (7-2)

Quincy Notre Dame/Civic Memorial at (1) Centralia (9-0)

Salem/Richland County at (2) Carterville (9-0)

Taylorville/Waterloo at (3) Rochester (8-1)

Peoria Notre Dame/Jerseyville at (4) Sacred Heart-Griffin (8-1)

Metamora/Alton Marquette at (5) Breese Central (8-1)

Cahokia/East Peoria at (6) Jacksonville (8-1)

Highland/Lincoln at (7) Freeburg (7-2)

2026 IHSA Class 5A football bracket scores, schedule

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Glenbard South (5-4) at (16) Payton (5-4)

(24) Crystal Lake South (2-7) at (9) Sycamore (5-4)

(20) Lakes (4-5) at (13) Senn (5-4)

(21) Freeport (4-5) at (12) Belvidere North (5-4)

(18) St. Francis (4-5) at (15) Grayslake North (5-4)

(23) Prairie Ridge (2-7) at (10) Noble/Comer (5-4)

(19) Grayslake (4-5) at (14) Deerfield (5-4)

(22) Fenton (4-5) at (11) Hinsdale South (5-4)

Bye teams

(1) Antioch (9-0)

(2) Kaneland (8-1)

(3) King (7-2)

(4) Wauconda (7-2)

(5) Wheaton Academy (7-2)

(6) Cary-Grove (7-2)

(7) Woodstock (7-2)

(8) Belvidere (6-3)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Glenbard South/Payton at (1) Antioch (9-0)

Grayslake North/St. Francis at (2) Kaneland (8-1)

Deerfield/Grayslake at (3) King (7-2)

Senn/Lakes at (4) Wauconda (7-2)

Belvidere North/Freeport at (5) Wheaton Academy (7-2)

Hinsdale South/Fenton at (6) Cary-Grove (7-2)

Noble/Comer/Prairie Ridge at (7) Woodstock (7-2)

Sycamore/Crystal Lake South at (8) Belvidere (6-3)

The other side:

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Marion (4-5) at (16) Bloomington (4-5)

(24) Champaign Centennial (3-6) at (9) Corliss (7-2)

(20) Peoria (5-4) at (13) Lemont (5-4)

(21) Washington (3-6) at (12) Mascoutah (6-3)

(18) Galesburg (4-5) at (15) LaSalle-Peru (4-5)

(23) Springfield (3-6) at (10) Carbondale (7-2)

(19) Danville (4-5) at (14) Oak Forest (5-4)

(22) Mt. Vernon (3-6) at (11) Providence (6-3)

Bye teams

(1) Mahomet-Seymour (9-0)

(2) Chicago Agricultural Science (8-1)

(3) Morgan Park (8-1)

(4) Morton (8-1)

(5) Triad (8-1)

(6) Kankakee (7-2)

(7) Thornton Fractional North (7-2)

(8) Crete-Monee (7-2)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Corliss/Champaign Centennial at (8) Crete-Monee (7-2)

Marion/Bloomington at (1) Mahomet-Seymour (9-0)

LaSalle-Peru/Galesburg at (2) Chicago Agricultural Science (8-1)

Oak Forest/Danville at (3) Morgan Park (8-1)

Lemont/Peoria at (4) Morton (8-1)

Mascoutah/Washington at (5) Triad (8-1)

Providence/Mt. Vernon at (6) Kankakee (7-2)

Carbondale/Springfield at (7) Thornton Fractional North (7-2)

2026 IHSA Class 6A football bracket scores, schedule

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) St. Charles East (3-6) at (16) Elk Grove (4-5)

(24) Rockford East (2-7) at (9) Burlington Central (6-3)

(20) Noble/UIC (3-6) at (13) Chicago Noble/Muchin (5-4)

(21) Maine West (3-6) at (12) Niles Notre Dame (5-4)

(18) Carmel (3-6) at (15) Noble/Bulls (4-5)

(23) Rolling Meadows (2-7) at (10) Addison Trail (6-3)

(19) Amundsen (3-6) at (14) Willowbrook (5-4)

(22) Streamwood (3-6) at (11) Highland Park (6-3)

Bye teams

(1) Harlem (9-0)

(2) Geneva (8-1)

(3) Hononegah (8-1)

(4) Libertyville (7-2)

(5) Grant (7-2)

(6) Fenwick (6-3)

(7) Wheaton North (6-3)

(8) Lake Zurich (6-3)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Winner of St. Charles East/Elk Grove at (1) Harlem (9-0)

Winner of Noble/Bulls/Carmel at (2) Geneva (8-1)

Winner of Willowbrook/Amundsen at (3) Hononegah (8-1)

Winner of Chicago Noble/Muchin/Noble/UIC at (4) Libertyville (7-2)

Winner of Niles Notre Dame/Maine West at (5) Grant (7-2)

Winner of Highland Park/Streamwood at (6) Fenwick (6-3)

Winner of Addison Trail/Rolling Meadows at (7) Wheaton North (6-3)

Winner of Burlington Central/Rockford East at (8) Lake Zurich (6-3)

The other side:

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Champaign Central (5-4) at (16) United Township (5-4)

(24) Thornton Fractional South (3-6) at (9) Quincy (6-3)

(20) Nazareth (4-5) at (13) Shepard (5-4)

(21) Simeon (4-5) at (12) Lindblom (5-4)

(18) Glenwood (5-4) at (15) Brooks (5-4)

(23) Richwoods (3-6) at (10) Thornton (6-3)

(19) Plainfield East (5-4) at (14) Thornwood (5-4)

(22) Bradley-Bourbonnais (4-5) at (11) Joliet Catholic (5-4)

Bye teams

(1) Kennedy (8-1)

(2) Normal West (8-1)

(3) Riverside-Brookfield (8-1)

(4) Dunlap (8-1)

(5) Oak Lawn (7-2)

(6) Wheaton Warrenville South (6-3)

(7) Pekin (6-3)

(8) Goode (6-2)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Champaign Central/United Township at (1) Kennedy (8-1)

Brooks/Glenwood at (2) Normal West (8-1)

Thornwood/Plainfield East at (3) Riverside-Brookfield (8-1)

Shepard/Nazareth at (4) Dunlap (8-1)

Lindblom/Simeon at (5) Oak Lawn (7-2)

Joliet Catholic/Bradley-Bourbonnais at (6) Wheaton Warrenville South (6-3)

Thornton/Richwoods at (7) Pekin (6-3)

Quincy/Thornton Fractional South at (8) Goode (6-2)

2026 IHSA Class 7A football bracket scores, schedule

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(33) Lincoln Park (4-5) at (32) Edwardsville (4-5)

(48) Bartlett (2-7) at (17) Glenbard East (6-3)

(40) McHenry (3-6) at (25) St. Charles North (5-4)

(41) Jefferson (3-6) at (24) Lincoln-Way Central (5-4)

(36) Reavis (4-5) at (29) Elgin (5-4)

(45) Collinsville (3-6) at (20) St. Patrick (6-3)

(37) DePaul (3-6) at (28) Hampshire (5-4)

(44) Glenbrook North (3-6) at (21) Zion-Benton (6-3)

(34) Palatine (4-5) at (31) Yorkville (4-5)

(47) Benet Academy (2-7) at (18) Moline (6-3)

(39) St. Laurence (3-6) at (26) Belleville East (5-4)

(42) Mundelein (3-6) at (23) Lincoln-Way West (5-4)

(35) West Chicago (4-5) at (30) Prosser (5-4)

(46) Andrew (2-7) at (19) Buffalo Grove (6-3)

(38) Glenbard North (3-6) at (27) Hoffman Estates (5-4)

(43) Rich Township (3-6) at (22) Niles North (6-3)

Bye teams

(1) Normal Community (9-0)

(2) Hersey (9-0)

(3) Downers Grove North (8-1)

(4) East St. Louis (8-1)

(5) Prospect (8-1)

(6) Jacobs (8-1)

(7) Plainfield South (8-1)

(8) Brother Rice (7-2)

(9) Batavia (7-2)

(10) Plainfield North (7-2)

(11) Richards (7-2)

(12) Guilford (7-2)

(13) Westinghouse (7-2)

(14) St. Rita (6-3)

(15) Glenbard West (6-3)

(16) Kenwood (6-3)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Glenbard East/Bartlett at (16) Kenwood (6-3)

Edwardsville/Lincoln Park at (1) Normal Community (9-0)

Yorkville/Palatine at (2) Hersey (9-0)

Prosser/West Chicago at (3) Downers Grove North (8-1)

Elgin/Reavis at (4) East St. Louis (8-1)

Hampshire/DePaul at (5) Prospect (8-1)

Hoffman Estates/Glenbard North at (6) Jacobs (8-1)

Belleville East/St. Laurence at (7) Plainfield South (8-1)

St. Charles North/McHenry at (8) Brother Rice (7-2)

Lincoln-Way Central/Jefferson at (9) Batavia (7-2)

Lincoln-Way West/Mundelein at (10) Plainfield North (7-2)

Niles North/Rich Township at (11) Richards (7-2)

Zion-Benton/Glenbrook North at (12) Guilford (7-2)

St. Patrick/Collinsville at (13) Westinghouse (7-2)

Buffalo Grove/Andrew at (14) St. Rita (6-3)

Moline/Benet Academy at (15) Glenbard West (6-3)

2026 IHSA Class 8A football bracket scores, schedule

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(33) Oak Park-River Forest (4-5) at (32) Aurora East (5-4)

(48) Lake Park (2-7) at (17) Hinsdale Central (6-3)

(40) Neuqua Valley (3-6) at (25) Marist (5-4)

(41) Waubonsie Valley (3-6) at (24) Barrington (5-4)

(36) Gurnee Warren (4-5) at (29) Naperville Central (5-4)

(45) Taft (3-6) at (20) Fremd (6-3)

(37) Stevenson (3-6) at (28) Lockport (5-4)

(44) Metea Valley (3-6) at (21) Lyons (6-3)

(34) Oswego East (4-5) at (31) Curie (5-4)

(47) Joliet Central (3-6) at (18) Lane (5-3)

(39) Whitney Young (4-5) at (26) Glenbrook South (5-4)

(42) Dundee-Crown (3-6) at (23) Conant (6-3)

(35) Minooka (4-5) at (30) Evanston (5-4)

(46) Bloom Township (3-6) at (19) York (6-3)

(38) Joliet West (4-5) at (27) O'Fallon (5-4)

(43) Leyden Township (3-6) at (22) West Aurora (6-3)

Bye teams

(1) Lincoln-Way East (9-0)

(2) Huntley (9-0)

(3) Loyola Academy (8-1)

(4) Oswego (8-1)

(5) Bolingbrook (8-1)

(6) Maine South (8-1)

(7) New Trier (8-1)

(8) Chicago Mt. Carmel (7-2)

(9) Sandburg (7-2)

(10) Homewood-Flossmoor (7-2)

(11) St. Ignatius (7-2)

(12) Perspectives Coop (7-2)

(13) Naperville North (7-2)

(14) Downers Grove South (7-2)

(15) South Elgin (7-2)

(16) Von Steuben (7-1)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Hinsdale Central/Lake Park at (16) Von Steuben (7-1)

Aurora East/Oak Park-River Forest at (1) Lincoln-Way East (9-0)

York/Bloom Township at (2) Huntley (9-0)

Evanston/Minooka at (3) Loyola Academy (8-1)

Naperville Central/Gurnee Warren at (4) Oswego (8-1)

Lockport/Stevenson at (5) Bolingbrook (8-1)

O'Fallon/Joliet West at (6) Maine South (8-1)

Glenbrook South/Whitney Young at (7) New Trier (8-1)

Marist/Neuqua Valley at (8) Chicago Mt. Carmel (7-2)

Barrington/Waubonsie Valley at (9) Sandburg (7-2)

Conant/Dundee-Crown at (10) Homewood-Flossmoor (7-2)

West Aurora/Leyden Township at (11) St. Ignatius (7-2)

Lyons/Metea Valley at (12) Perspectives Coop (7-2)

Fremd/Taft at (13) Naperville North (7-2)

Lane/Joliet Central at (14) Downers Grove South (7-2)

Curie/Oswego East at (15) South Elgin (7-2)