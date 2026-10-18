Expand / Collapse search

IHSA High School Football Playoffs: Every statewide first-round match-up from Class 1A to 8A

By
FOX 32 Chicago
High School Sports
Published October 18, 2026 9:00 AM CDT
Published October 18, 2026 9:00 AM CDT

The Brief

    • The teams are in. The match-ups are now set.
    • After nine weeks, the IHSA playoffs are on deck.
    • Here are all the statewide match ups for the first round of the IHSA High School Football Playoffs.

The teams are in. The match-ups are now set.

After nine weeks, the IHSA playoffs are on deck.

Here are all the statewide match-ups for the first round of the IHSA High School Football Playoffs.

2026 IHSA Class 1A football bracket scores, schedule North half

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Orr (5-3) at (16) Galena (5-4)

(24) Morrison (2-7) at (9) Abingdon-Avon (7-2)

(20) Princeville (3-6) at (13) Ottawa Marquette (6-3)

(21) Bureau Valley (3-6) at (12) Dwight (6-3)

(18) Orion (4-5) at (15) LeRoy (5-4)

(23) Momence (3-6) at (10) Lena-Winslow (6-3)

(19) Tremont (4-5) at (14) Newman Central Catholic (5-4)

(22) Monmouth United (3-6) at (11) Fulton (6-3)

Bye teams

(1) Heyworth (9-0)

(2) Stockton (8-1)

(3) Rockridge (8-1)

(4) Clifton Central (8-1)

(5) Annawan-Wethersfield (8-1)

(6) Stark County (7-2)

(7) Forreston (7-2)

(8) Fisher (7-2)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Orr/Galena at (1) Heyworth (9-0)

Orion/LeRoy at (2) Stockton (8-1)

Tremont/Newman Central Catholic at (3) Rockridge (8-1)

Princeville/Ottawa Marquette at (4) Clifton Central (8-1)

Bureau Valley/Dwight at (5) Annawan-Wethersfield (8-1)

Monmouth United/Fulton at (6) Stark County (7-2)

Lena-Winslow/Momence at (7) Forreston (7-2)

Morrison/Abingdon-Avon at (8) Fisher (7-2)

The other side:

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Athens (4-5) at (16) Carrollton (5-4)

(24) Pleasant Hill (2-7) at (9) Oakwood (6-3)

(20) Triopia (3-6) at (13) Havana (6-3)

(21) Sesser-Valier (3-6) at (12) Winchester West Central (6-3)

(18) Red Hill (4-5) at (15) Cumberland (5-4)

(23) Dupo (3-6) at (10) Villa Grove (6-3)

(19) Nokomis (4-5) at (14) Carlyle (6-3)

(22) Casey-Westfield (3-6) at (11) South Fulton (6-3)

Bye teams

(1) Brown County (9-0)

(2) A.L.A.H. (8-1)

(3) Calhoun (8-1)

(4) Sullivan (8-1)

(5) Camp Point Central (8-1)

(6) Tuscola (7-2)

(7) Salt Fork (7-2)

(8) Greenfield-Northwestern (7-2)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Oakwood/Pleasant Hill at (8) Greenfield-Northwestern (7-2)

Athens/Carrollton at (1) Brown County (9-0)

Red Hill/Cumberland at (2) A.L.A.H. (8-1)

Nokomis/Carlyle at (3) Calhoun (8-1)

Triopia/Havana at (4) Sullivan (8-1)

Sesser-Valier/Winchester West Central at (5) Camp Point Central (8-1)

Casey-Westfield/South Fulton at (6) Tuscola (7-2)

Villa Grove/Dupo at (7) Salt Fork (7-2)

2026 IHSA Class 2A football bracket scores, schedule North half

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Eastland-Pearl City Coop (4-5) at (16) Beardstown (4-5)

(24) West Hancock Coop (2-7) at (9) Illini West (7-2)

(20) Chicago Marshall (4-5) at (13) Bismarck-Henning (5-4)

(21) Pleasant Plains (3-6) at (12) Farmington (5-4)

(18) Reed-Custer (4-5) at (15) Stillman Valley (4-5)

(23) Georgetown-Ridge Farm (3-6) at (10) Warrensburg-Latham (6-3)

(19) Elmwood-Brimfield (4-5) at (14) Winnebago (5-4)

(22) Oregon (3-6) at (11) Westville (6-3)

Bye teams

(1) Riverdale (9-0)

(2) El Paso-Gridley (9-0)

(3) Aurora Christian (8-1)

(4) Tri-Valley (8-1)

(5) Wilmington (8-1)

(6) Maroa-Forsyth (8-1)

(7) Erie-Prophetstown (7-2)

(8) Peotone (7-2)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Eastland-Pearl City Coop/Beardstown at (1) Riverdale (9-0)

Stillman Valley/Reed-Custer at (2) El Paso-Gridley (9-0)

Winnebago/Elmwood-Brimfield at (3) Aurora Christian (8-1)

Bismarck-Henning/Chicago Marshall at (4) Tri-Valley (8-1)

Farmington/Pleasant Plains at (5) Wilmington (8-1)

Westville/Oregon at (6) Maroa-Forsyth (8-1)

Warrensburg-Latham/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at (7) Erie-Prophetstown (7-2)

Illini West/West Hancock Coop at (8) Peotone (7-2)

The other side:

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Riverton (4-5) at (16) Carlinville (4-5)

(24) Wesclin (2-7) at (9) Chester (5-4)

(20) Christopher-Z-R (3-6) at (13) DuQuoin (5-4)

(21) Sangamon Valley (3-6) at (12) Hamilton County (5-4)

(18) Piasa Southwestern (4-5) at (15) St. Teresa (4-5)

(23) Routt Coop (2-7) at (10) Auburn (Ill.) (5-4)

(19) Marshall (3-6) at (14) Central A & M (5-4)

(22) Shelbyville (2-7) at (11) Carmi-White County (5-4)

Bye teams

(1) Johnston City (9-0)

(2) West Frankfort (8-1)

(3) Flora (8-1)

(4) Nashville (7-2)

(5) Vandalia (7-2)

(6) Pana (7-2)

(7) Red Bud (6-3)

(8) Newton (6-3)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Riverton/Carlinville at (1) Johnston City (9-0)

St. Teresa/Piasa Southwestern at (2) West Frankfort (8-1)

Central A & M/Marshall at (3) Flora (8-1)

DuQuoin/Christopher-Z-R at (4) Nashville (7-2)

Hamilton County/Sangamon Valley at (5) Vandalia (7-2)

Carmi-White County/Shelbyville at (6) Pana (7-2)

Auburn/Routt Coop at (7) Red Bud (6-3)

Chester/Wesclin at (8) Newton (6-3)

2026 IHSA Class 3A football bracket scores, schedule

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Princeton (4-5) at (16) South Shore (5-4)

(24) Mendota (3-6) at (9) Manteno (6-3)

(20) Lisle (4-5) at (13) Sandwich (5-4)

(21) Monmouth-Roseville (4-5) at (12) Hope Academy (5-4)

(18) Prairie Central (4-5) at (15) Chicago Christian (5-4)

(23) Pontiac (3-6) at (10) Dyett (6-3)

(19) North Boone (4-5) at (14) Genoa-Kingston (5-4)

(22) Woodstock Marian (3-6) at (11) Kewanee (5-4)

Bye teams

(1) Richmond-Burton (9-0)

(2) Byron (9-0)

(3) IC Catholic (8-1)

(4) Pecatonica (8-1)

(5) Bishop McNamara (7-2)

(6) Johnsburg (7-2)

(7) Chicago UCCS/Woodlawn (7-2)

(8) Peru St. Bede (7-2)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Princeton/South Shore at (1) Richmond-Burton (9-0)

Prairie Central/Chicago Christian at (2) Byron (9-0)

Genoa-Kingston/North Boone at (3) IC Catholic (8-1)

Sandwich/Lisle at (4) Pecatonica (8-1)

Hope Academy/Monmouth-Roseville at (5) Bishop McNamara (7-2)

Kewanee/Woodstock Marian at (6) Johnsburg (7-2)

Dyett/Pontiac at (7) Chicago UCCS/Woodlawn (7-2)

Manteno/Mendota at (8) Peru St. Bede (7-2)

The other side:

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Massac County (6-3) at (16) Roxana (6-3)

(24) Columbia (2-7) at (9) Olympia (7-2)

(20) Breese Mater Dei (5-4) at (13) Sparta (7-2)

(21) Eureka (4-5) at (12) Paris (7-2)

(18) Harrisburg (5-4) at (15) Althoff (6-3)

(23) Robinson (4-5) at (10) Tolono Unity (7-2)

(19) PORTA (5-4) at (14) Greenville (6-3)

(22) Staunton (4-5) at (11) Fairfield (7-2)

Bye teams

(1) Hillsboro (9-0)

(2) St. Joseph-Ogden (9-0)

(3) Mt. Carmel (9-0)

(4) Williamsville (8-1)

(5) Macomb (8-1)

(6) Benton (8-1)

(7) Bloomington Central Catholic (7-2)

(8) Monticello (7-2)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Massac County/Roxana at (1) Hillsboro (9-0)

Althoff/Harrisburg at (2) St. Joseph-Ogden (9-0)

Greenville/PORTA at (3) Mt. Carmel (9-0)

Sparta/Breese Mater Dei at (4) Williamsville (8-1)

Paris/Eureka at (5) Macomb (8-1)

Fairfield/Staunton at (6) Benton (8-1)

Tolono Unity/Robinson at (7) Bloomington Central Catholic (7-2)

Olympia/Columbia at (8) Monticello (7-2)

2026 IHSA Class 4A football bracket scores, schedule

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Tinley Park (4-5) at (16) Woodstock North (4-5)

(24) North Chicago (2-7) at (9) Geneseo (6-3)

(20) Marian (3-6) at (13) North Lawndale (5-4)

(21) Chicago Noble/Johnson (3-6) at (12) Hillcrest (5-4)

(18) Marengo (3-6) at (15) Leo (5-4)

(23) Plano (2-7) at (10) Dixon (6-3)

(19) Illinois Valley Central (3-6) at (14) Rochelle (5-4)

(22) Aurora Central Catholic (3-6) at (11) Carver (6-3)

Bye teams

(1) Morris (9-0)

(2) Coal City (8-1)

(3) Clark (8-1)

(4) Sterling (7-2)

(5) Phoenix Coop (7-2)

(6) Noble/Rauner (7-2)

(7) Evergreen Park (7-2)

(8) Montini (7-2)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Tinley Park/Woodstock North at (1) Morris (9-0)

Leo/Marengo at (2) Coal City (8-1)

Rochelle/Illinois Valley Central at (3) Clark (8-1)

North Lawndale/Marian at (4) Sterling (7-2)

Hillcrest/Chicago Noble/Johnson at (5) Phoenix Coop (7-2)

Carver/Aurora Central Catholic at (6) Noble/Rauner (7-2)

Dixon/Plano at (7) Evergreen Park (7-2)

Geneseo/North Chicago at (8) Montini (7-2)

The other side:

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Quincy Notre Dame (4-5) at (16) Civic Memorial (4-5)

(24) Effingham (2-7) at (9) MacArthur (7-2)

(20) Jerseyville (4-5) at (13) Peoria Notre Dame (6-3)

(21) Alton Marquette (4-5) at (12) Metamora (6-3)

(18) Richland County (4-5) at (15) Salem (5-4)

(23) Lincoln (3-6) at (10) Highland (6-3)

(19) Waterloo (4-5) at (14) Taylorville (6-3)

(22) East Peoria (4-5) at (11) Cahokia (6-3)

Bye teams

(1) Centralia (9-0)

(2) Carterville (9-0)

(3) Rochester (8-1)

(4) Sacred Heart-Griffin (8-1)

(5) Breese Central (8-1)

(6) Jacksonville (8-1)

(7) Freeburg (7-2)

(8) Mt. Zion (7-2)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

MacArthur/Effingham at (8) Mt. Zion (7-2)

Quincy Notre Dame/Civic Memorial at (1) Centralia (9-0)

Salem/Richland County at (2) Carterville (9-0)

Taylorville/Waterloo at (3) Rochester (8-1)

Peoria Notre Dame/Jerseyville at (4) Sacred Heart-Griffin (8-1)

Metamora/Alton Marquette at (5) Breese Central (8-1)

Cahokia/East Peoria at (6) Jacksonville (8-1)

Highland/Lincoln at (7) Freeburg (7-2)

2026 IHSA Class 5A football bracket scores, schedule

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Glenbard South (5-4) at (16) Payton (5-4)

(24) Crystal Lake South (2-7) at (9) Sycamore (5-4)

(20) Lakes (4-5) at (13) Senn (5-4)

(21) Freeport (4-5) at (12) Belvidere North (5-4)

(18) St. Francis (4-5) at (15) Grayslake North (5-4)

(23) Prairie Ridge (2-7) at (10) Noble/Comer (5-4)

(19) Grayslake (4-5) at (14) Deerfield (5-4)

(22) Fenton (4-5) at (11) Hinsdale South (5-4)

Bye teams

(1) Antioch (9-0)

(2) Kaneland (8-1)

(3) King (7-2)

(4) Wauconda (7-2)

(5) Wheaton Academy (7-2)

(6) Cary-Grove (7-2)

(7) Woodstock (7-2)

(8) Belvidere (6-3)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Glenbard South/Payton at (1) Antioch (9-0)

Grayslake North/St. Francis at (2) Kaneland (8-1)

Deerfield/Grayslake at (3) King (7-2)

Senn/Lakes at (4) Wauconda (7-2)

Belvidere North/Freeport at (5) Wheaton Academy (7-2)

Hinsdale South/Fenton at (6) Cary-Grove (7-2)

Noble/Comer/Prairie Ridge at (7) Woodstock (7-2)

Sycamore/Crystal Lake South at (8) Belvidere (6-3)

The other side:

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Marion (4-5) at (16) Bloomington (4-5)

(24) Champaign Centennial (3-6) at (9) Corliss (7-2)

(20) Peoria (5-4) at (13) Lemont (5-4)

(21) Washington (3-6) at (12) Mascoutah (6-3)

(18) Galesburg (4-5) at (15) LaSalle-Peru (4-5)

(23) Springfield (3-6) at (10) Carbondale (7-2)

(19) Danville (4-5) at (14) Oak Forest (5-4)

(22) Mt. Vernon (3-6) at (11) Providence (6-3)

Bye teams

(1) Mahomet-Seymour (9-0)

(2) Chicago Agricultural Science (8-1)

(3) Morgan Park (8-1)

(4) Morton (8-1)

(5) Triad (8-1)

(6) Kankakee (7-2)

(7) Thornton Fractional North (7-2)

(8) Crete-Monee (7-2)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Corliss/Champaign Centennial at (8) Crete-Monee (7-2)

Marion/Bloomington at (1) Mahomet-Seymour (9-0)

LaSalle-Peru/Galesburg at (2) Chicago Agricultural Science (8-1)

Oak Forest/Danville at (3) Morgan Park (8-1)

Lemont/Peoria at (4) Morton (8-1)

Mascoutah/Washington at (5) Triad (8-1)

Providence/Mt. Vernon at (6) Kankakee (7-2)

Carbondale/Springfield at (7) Thornton Fractional North (7-2)

2026 IHSA Class 6A football bracket scores, schedule

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) St. Charles East (3-6) at (16) Elk Grove (4-5)

(24) Rockford East (2-7) at (9) Burlington Central (6-3)

(20) Noble/UIC (3-6) at (13) Chicago Noble/Muchin (5-4)

(21) Maine West (3-6) at (12) Niles Notre Dame (5-4)

(18) Carmel (3-6) at (15) Noble/Bulls (4-5)

(23) Rolling Meadows (2-7) at (10) Addison Trail (6-3)

(19) Amundsen (3-6) at (14) Willowbrook (5-4)

(22) Streamwood (3-6) at (11) Highland Park (6-3)

Bye teams

(1) Harlem (9-0)

(2) Geneva (8-1)

(3) Hononegah (8-1)

(4) Libertyville (7-2)

(5) Grant (7-2)

(6) Fenwick (6-3)

(7) Wheaton North (6-3)

(8) Lake Zurich (6-3)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Winner of St. Charles East/Elk Grove at (1) Harlem (9-0)

Winner of Noble/Bulls/Carmel at (2) Geneva (8-1)

Winner of Willowbrook/Amundsen at (3) Hononegah (8-1)

Winner of Chicago Noble/Muchin/Noble/UIC at (4) Libertyville (7-2)

Winner of Niles Notre Dame/Maine West at (5) Grant (7-2)

Winner of Highland Park/Streamwood at (6) Fenwick (6-3)

Winner of Addison Trail/Rolling Meadows at (7) Wheaton North (6-3)

Winner of Burlington Central/Rockford East at (8) Lake Zurich (6-3)

The other side:

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(17) Champaign Central (5-4) at (16) United Township (5-4)

(24) Thornton Fractional South (3-6) at (9) Quincy (6-3)

(20) Nazareth (4-5) at (13) Shepard (5-4)

(21) Simeon (4-5) at (12) Lindblom (5-4)

(18) Glenwood (5-4) at (15) Brooks (5-4)

(23) Richwoods (3-6) at (10) Thornton (6-3)

(19) Plainfield East (5-4) at (14) Thornwood (5-4)

(22) Bradley-Bourbonnais (4-5) at (11) Joliet Catholic (5-4)

Bye teams

(1) Kennedy (8-1)

(2) Normal West (8-1)

(3) Riverside-Brookfield (8-1)

(4) Dunlap (8-1)

(5) Oak Lawn (7-2)

(6) Wheaton Warrenville South (6-3)

(7) Pekin (6-3)

(8) Goode (6-2)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Champaign Central/United Township at (1) Kennedy (8-1)

Brooks/Glenwood at (2) Normal West (8-1)

Thornwood/Plainfield East at (3) Riverside-Brookfield (8-1)

Shepard/Nazareth at (4) Dunlap (8-1)

Lindblom/Simeon at (5) Oak Lawn (7-2)

Joliet Catholic/Bradley-Bourbonnais at (6) Wheaton Warrenville South (6-3)

Thornton/Richwoods at (7) Pekin (6-3)

Quincy/Thornton Fractional South at (8) Goode (6-2)

2026 IHSA Class 7A football bracket scores, schedule

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(33) Lincoln Park (4-5) at (32) Edwardsville (4-5)

(48) Bartlett (2-7) at (17) Glenbard East (6-3)

(40) McHenry (3-6) at (25) St. Charles North (5-4)

(41) Jefferson (3-6) at (24) Lincoln-Way Central (5-4)

(36) Reavis (4-5) at (29) Elgin (5-4)

(45) Collinsville (3-6) at (20) St. Patrick (6-3)

(37) DePaul (3-6) at (28) Hampshire (5-4)

(44) Glenbrook North (3-6) at (21) Zion-Benton (6-3)

(34) Palatine (4-5) at (31) Yorkville (4-5)

(47) Benet Academy (2-7) at (18) Moline (6-3)

(39) St. Laurence (3-6) at (26) Belleville East (5-4)

(42) Mundelein (3-6) at (23) Lincoln-Way West (5-4)

(35) West Chicago (4-5) at (30) Prosser (5-4)

(46) Andrew (2-7) at (19) Buffalo Grove (6-3)

(38) Glenbard North (3-6) at (27) Hoffman Estates (5-4)

(43) Rich Township (3-6) at (22) Niles North (6-3)

Bye teams

(1) Normal Community (9-0)

(2) Hersey (9-0)

(3) Downers Grove North (8-1)

(4) East St. Louis (8-1)

(5) Prospect (8-1)

(6) Jacobs (8-1)

(7) Plainfield South (8-1)

(8) Brother Rice (7-2)

(9) Batavia (7-2)

(10) Plainfield North (7-2)

(11) Richards (7-2)

(12) Guilford (7-2)

(13) Westinghouse (7-2)

(14) St. Rita (6-3)

(15) Glenbard West (6-3)

(16) Kenwood (6-3)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Glenbard East/Bartlett at (16) Kenwood (6-3)

Edwardsville/Lincoln Park at (1) Normal Community (9-0)

Yorkville/Palatine at (2) Hersey (9-0)

Prosser/West Chicago at (3) Downers Grove North (8-1)

Elgin/Reavis at (4) East St. Louis (8-1)

Hampshire/DePaul at (5) Prospect (8-1)

Hoffman Estates/Glenbard North at (6) Jacobs (8-1)

Belleville East/St. Laurence at (7) Plainfield South (8-1)

St. Charles North/McHenry at (8) Brother Rice (7-2)

Lincoln-Way Central/Jefferson at (9) Batavia (7-2)

Lincoln-Way West/Mundelein at (10) Plainfield North (7-2)

Niles North/Rich Township at (11) Richards (7-2)

Zion-Benton/Glenbrook North at (12) Guilford (7-2)

St. Patrick/Collinsville at (13) Westinghouse (7-2)

Buffalo Grove/Andrew at (14) St. Rita (6-3)

Moline/Benet Academy at (15) Glenbard West (6-3)

2026 IHSA Class 8A football bracket scores, schedule

IHSA Playoff first-round match-ups

(33) Oak Park-River Forest (4-5) at (32) Aurora East (5-4)

(48) Lake Park (2-7) at (17) Hinsdale Central (6-3)

(40) Neuqua Valley (3-6) at (25) Marist (5-4)

(41) Waubonsie Valley (3-6) at (24) Barrington (5-4)

(36) Gurnee Warren (4-5) at (29) Naperville Central (5-4)

(45) Taft (3-6) at (20) Fremd (6-3)

(37) Stevenson (3-6) at (28) Lockport (5-4)

(44) Metea Valley (3-6) at (21) Lyons (6-3)

(34) Oswego East (4-5) at (31) Curie (5-4)

(47) Joliet Central (3-6) at (18) Lane (5-3)

(39) Whitney Young (4-5) at (26) Glenbrook South (5-4)

(42) Dundee-Crown (3-6) at (23) Conant (6-3)

(35) Minooka (4-5) at (30) Evanston (5-4)

(46) Bloom Township (3-6) at (19) York (6-3)

(38) Joliet West (4-5) at (27) O'Fallon (5-4)

(43) Leyden Township (3-6) at (22) West Aurora (6-3)

Bye teams

(1) Lincoln-Way East (9-0)

(2) Huntley (9-0)

(3) Loyola Academy (8-1)

(4) Oswego (8-1)

(5) Bolingbrook (8-1)

(6) Maine South (8-1)

(7) New Trier (8-1)

(8) Chicago Mt. Carmel (7-2)

(9) Sandburg (7-2)

(10) Homewood-Flossmoor (7-2)

(11) St. Ignatius (7-2)

(12) Perspectives Coop (7-2)

(13) Naperville North (7-2)

(14) Downers Grove South (7-2)

(15) South Elgin (7-2)

(16) Von Steuben (7-1)

IHSA Playoff second-round match-ups

Hinsdale Central/Lake Park at (16) Von Steuben (7-1)

Aurora East/Oak Park-River Forest at (1) Lincoln-Way East (9-0)

York/Bloom Township at (2) Huntley (9-0)

Evanston/Minooka at (3) Loyola Academy (8-1)

Naperville Central/Gurnee Warren at (4) Oswego (8-1)

Lockport/Stevenson at (5) Bolingbrook (8-1)

O'Fallon/Joliet West at (6) Maine South (8-1)

Glenbrook South/Whitney Young at (7) New Trier (8-1)

Marist/Neuqua Valley at (8) Chicago Mt. Carmel (7-2)

Barrington/Waubonsie Valley at (9) Sandburg (7-2)

Conant/Dundee-Crown at (10) Homewood-Flossmoor (7-2)

West Aurora/Leyden Township at (11) St. Ignatius (7-2)

Lyons/Metea Valley at (12) Perspectives Coop (7-2)

Fremd/Taft at (13) Naperville North (7-2)

Lane/Joliet Central at (14) Downers Grove South (7-2)

Curie/Oswego East at (15) South Elgin (7-2)

The Source: Match-ups for the playoffs are from the IHSA.

High School SportsSports