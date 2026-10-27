Escaped Tennessee inmate's vehicle found in Illinois, manhunt continues

The Brief Authorities are searching for escaped Tennessee inmate Jacob Allen Morley after the vehicle he was believed to be traveling in was found Tuesday morning in Marion, Illinois. Morley escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee, and has been added to Tennessee's Most Wanted list. Morley is considered dangerous, and authorities are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.



Authorities are searching for an escaped Tennessee inmate after the vehicle he was believed to be traveling in was found Tuesday morning in Marion, Illinois.

Jacob Allen Morley is wanted by the Tennessee Department of Correction and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after escaping from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee. He has also been added to Tennessee's Most Wanted list and should be considered dangerous, authorities said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Pictured is the vehicle that was allegedly stolen by Jacob Allen Morley. (TBI)

Escaped Tennessee inmate's vehicle found in Illinois

The backstory:

Morley is described as 6 feet tall and 270 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, according to the TBI.

Authorities said Morley was believed to be traveling in a white 2008 Ford F-350 with Tennessee license plate 138BBQV and markings for "Lindamood Planting Company."

The TBI said Morley allegedly stole the truck around 1 a.m. Monday from the 400 block of Keystone Drive in Lake County. The theft was captured on video, authorities said.

The vehicle was found Tuesday morning in Marion, Illinois, but Morley's whereabouts remain unknown.

Authorities said locating Morley is "an urgent priority for law enforcement."

If Morley is spotted

What you can do:

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to Morley's arrest.

Anyone who believes they have seen Morley or has information about his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.