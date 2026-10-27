Red Bull 'gives you wings,' but stolen $300K shipment didn't get far in Chicago suburbs

The Brief A shipment containing about $300,000 worth of Red Bull was reported stolen from Joliet on Oct. 7. Investigators recovered 11 pallets containing more than 23,000 cans, valued at about $107,000, from a warehouse in Bridgeview. No suspects have been identified, and the Cook County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing.



Red Bull may "give you wings," but a stolen shipment of the energy drink couldn't escape authorities in suburban Chicago.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office recovered more than $100,000 worth of Red Bull after a shipment valued at about $300,000 was reported stolen from Joliet earlier this month.

Stolen Red Bull cans recovered

A shipment containing about $300,000 worth of Red Bull was reported stolen from Joliet on Oct. 7. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

The shipment containing about $300,000 worth of Red Bull was reported stolen from Joliet on Oct. 7, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators later learned the stolen shipment was believed to be at a warehouse in Bridgeview, authorities said.

On Oct. 26, investigators went to the warehouse and recovered 11 pallets of Red Bull from the original stolen shipment, according to the sheriff's office.

The pallets contained more than 23,000 cans of Red Bull valued at about $107,000, authorities said.

What's next:

Authorities have not released information about any suspects in connection with the theft.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into those responsible for the theft remains ongoing.