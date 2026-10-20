American Airlines flight blows 2 tires while landing at Chicago's O'Hare airport

The Brief American Airlines Flight 41 blew two tires while landing at O'Hare International Airport Tuesday afternoon after the crew reported a braking problem on approach. The Boeing 787, carrying 234 passengers and 11 crew members from Barcelona, could not taxi to the gate, and passengers were taken to the terminal after exiting on the runway. No injuries were reported, though one person was taken to a hospital in good condition. American Airlines said the aircraft was taken out of service for inspection.



Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight from Barcelona had a rough arrival at O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday after the aircraft blew two tires while landing.

Emergency landing at O'Hare

The backstory:

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday as American Airlines Flight 41, a Boeing 787 traveling from Barcelona to Chicago, landed at O'Hare. The aircraft was carrying 234 passengers and 11 crew members.

Officials said the crew reported a braking problem while approaching the airport. Two tires blew as the aircraft landed, and passengers described the landing as rough.

After the plane came to a stop, it was unable to taxi to the gate. Emergency crews surrounded the aircraft as passengers exited using stairs on the runway and were transported to the terminal.

John Abbate, of Wood Dale, told FOX Chicago that he and his family were returning home from a dream vacation. He said the flight was uneventful until the landing.

"When we landed, it was very, very loud. I mean, I've had some rough landings before but this was just a big boom and we knew something was up. Everybody kind of looked at each other and didn't know how to react. Once we got to the end of the runway, we weren't moving and that's when the captain got on and said we had blown some times…," Abbate said. "They had to evacuate us one by one. It was a long process because it wasn't just the stairs that go right up to the plane. There's like a little ramp so you can't have too much weight on that, I guess, we were told. But they got everyone off safely. The American Airlines staff was fantastic with everything, but it was calm."

Passengers had to wait for the aircraft to be towed to the terminal before they could retrieve their luggage.

No injuries were reported, but one person was taken to an area hospital in good condition, officials said.

What's next:

American Airlines said the aircraft was taken out of service for an inspection by its maintenance team.

"American Airlines flight 41 experienced a tire issue after landing safely at Chicago (ORD). Per procedure, first responders met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution and customers were transported safely to the terminal by bus. The aircraft has been taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team. We thank our team members for their professionalism and we apologize to our customers for their experience," the airline said.