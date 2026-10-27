How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time for Week 8

The Brief After a Thursday night test, the Bears get a Monday Night Football test. It might be their biggest test of the season. Here's how to watch the Bears as they play the reigning Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 8.



After a Thursday night test, the Bears get a Monday Night Football test.

It might be their biggest test of the season.

Here's how to watch the Bears as they play the reigning Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 8.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks

TV: ESPN

Stream: Amazon Prime, NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Patriots will be aired locally on FOX 32 Chicago. Those within the Chicagoland area will be able to watch live on FOX 32.

Conversely, the Bears and Patriots game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. A subscription is needed to watch the game on Prime.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for Amazon, with Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks start time

Date: Nov. 2

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Time: 7:30 CDT

The Bears are good this year. They're talented. They believe they can win games, and are actually winning games on the field.

A Thursday Night Football showdown against the Super Bowl runner-up was a good test. The Bears passed. Now comes a bigger test.

They'll head to Seattle to play the Seahawks in one of the most hostile environments in the National Football League. Win this game, and the Bears might cement themselves as contenders.

Chicago Bears 2026 regular season schedule

Week 1: Chicago Bears 59, Carolina Panthers 37

Week 2: Minnesota Vikings 9, Chicago Bears 3

Week 3: Chicago Bears 27, Philadelphia Eagles 7

Week 4: Chicago Bears 23, New York Jets 12

Week 5: Green Bay Packers 31, Chicago Bears 7

Week 6: Chicago Bears 31, Atlanta Falcons 23

Week 7: Chicago Bears 30, New England Patriots 24

Week 8: Nov. 2 (Monday) at Seattle Seahawks

Week 9: Nov. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins

Week 15: Dec. 19 (Saturday) at Buffalo Bills

Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas)

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 18: TBD at Minnesota Vikings