How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time for Week 8
After a Thursday night test, the Bears get a Monday Night Football test.
It might be their biggest test of the season.
Here's how to watch the Bears as they play the reigning Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 8.
How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks
TV: ESPN
Stream: Amazon Prime, NFL+
Radio: ESPN 1000
The Bears and Patriots will be aired locally on FOX 32 Chicago. Those within the Chicagoland area will be able to watch live on FOX 32.
Conversely, the Bears and Patriots game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. A subscription is needed to watch the game on Prime.
Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for Amazon, with Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks start time
Date: Nov. 2
Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
Time: 7:30 CDT
The Bears are good this year. They're talented. They believe they can win games, and are actually winning games on the field.
A Thursday Night Football showdown against the Super Bowl runner-up was a good test. The Bears passed. Now comes a bigger test.
They'll head to Seattle to play the Seahawks in one of the most hostile environments in the National Football League. Win this game, and the Bears might cement themselves as contenders.
Chicago Bears 2026 regular season schedule
Week 1: Chicago Bears 59, Carolina Panthers 37
Week 2: Minnesota Vikings 9, Chicago Bears 3
Week 3: Chicago Bears 27, Philadelphia Eagles 7
Week 4: Chicago Bears 23, New York Jets 12
Week 5: Green Bay Packers 31, Chicago Bears 7
Week 6: Chicago Bears 31, Atlanta Falcons 23
Week 7: Chicago Bears 30, New England Patriots 24
Week 8: Nov. 2 (Monday) at Seattle Seahawks
Week 9: Nov. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 12: Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)
Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 14: Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins
Week 15: Dec. 19 (Saturday) at Buffalo Bills
Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas)
Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Lions
Week 18: TBD at Minnesota Vikings