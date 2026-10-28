Chicago Loop shooting: Man killed, another wounded

The Brief A man was killed and another man was wounded in an overnight shooting in the Loop. Police found the victims in the 0-100 block of East Lake Street around 2:39 a.m. Wednesday. Area Three detectives are investigating.



A man was killed and another was wounded in an overnight shooting near State and Lake streets in downtown Chicago, police confirmed.

Chicago Loop shooting

What we know:

Chicago police said officers found two victims with gunshot wounds in the 0-100 block of East Lake Street around 2:39 a.m. Wednesday.

A man was shot several times and taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he died. The second victim, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the right leg and also taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

Video from the scene showed at least 24 evidence markers scattered across the ground.

Witnesses said someone stepped out of a car and opened fire before chasing the victims. The gunfire reportedly began near State and Lake streets, close to the Chicago Theatre, and continued west along Lake Street toward Wabash Avenue.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the man who was killed.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are investigating. Police have not announced any arrests.

Second overnight shooting

Dig deeper:

Late Monday night, a shooting inside a Loop convenience store sent two men to the hospital.

Chicago 7-Eleven shooting

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East Adams Street, near Wabash Avenue.

Police said a 26-year-old man was inside a 7-Eleven when an armed person entered and pointed a gun at him. The two briefly struggled before the gunman fired several shots.

The 26-year-old was struck multiple times in the body. A second customer, a 23-year-old man, was grazed in the foot.

Both men were taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

The shooter fled east on Adams Street, police said.