Chicago man charged with killing woman, sexually assaulting another
CHICAGO - A 58-year-old man is facing several felony charges after allegedly killing a woman and sexually assaulting another inside an apartment on Chicago's South Side.
Violence inside East Chatham apartment
What we know:
Police arrested Jerry Powe at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, about an hour after a 36-year-old woman was found dead inside an East Chatham apartment in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue.
Powe is also accused of sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman at the same location.
He's been charged with first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated sexual assault with a weapon and aggravated kidnapping.
What we don't know:
The circumstances around the killing and sexual assault are unclear at this time.
What's next:
Powe is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.
The Source: Information for this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. This story was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.