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Chicago man charged with killing woman, sexually assaulting another

By
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 24, 2026 12:04 PM CDT
Published October 24, 2026 12:04 PM CDT
article

Jerry Powe, 58, has been charged with killing a woman and sexually assaulting another on Chicago's South Side. (Photo provided by the Chicago Police Department) (FOX 32 Chicago)

The Brief

    • Jerry Powe, 58, has been charged with killing a 36-year-old woman inside an East Chatham apartment building.
    • He's also accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman at the same location.

CHICAGO - A 58-year-old man is facing several felony charges after allegedly killing a woman and sexually assaulting another inside an apartment on Chicago's South Side.

Violence inside East Chatham apartment

What we know:

Police arrested Jerry Powe at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, about an hour after a 36-year-old woman was found dead inside an East Chatham apartment in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue. 

Powe is also accused of sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman at the same location.   

He's been charged with first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated sexual assault with a weapon and aggravated kidnapping. 

What we don't know:

The circumstances around the killing and sexual assault are unclear at this time. 

What's next:

Powe is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.

The Source: Information for this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. This story was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota. 

Crime and Public SafetySouth Chicago