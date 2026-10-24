Chicago man charged with killing woman, sexually assaulting another

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The Brief Jerry Powe, 58, has been charged with killing a 36-year-old woman inside an East Chatham apartment building. He's also accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman at the same location.



A 58-year-old man is facing several felony charges after allegedly killing a woman and sexually assaulting another inside an apartment on Chicago's South Side.

Violence inside East Chatham apartment

What we know:

Police arrested Jerry Powe at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, about an hour after a 36-year-old woman was found dead inside an East Chatham apartment in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue.

Powe is also accused of sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman at the same location.

He's been charged with first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated sexual assault with a weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

What we don't know:

The circumstances around the killing and sexual assault are unclear at this time.

What's next:

Powe is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.