Chicago weather: Mild temps continue before rain returns

The Brief Chicago will see partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near 70 degrees today. Highs will climb into the mid-70s Wednesday before rain chances return Thursday. Halloween will be mild, with some rain possible but no washout expected.



Chicago’s mild weather will continue through midweek before rain chances return ahead of Halloween weekend.

Chicago forecast

What we know:

Chicago will have partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday, with highs around 70 degrees. That is well above the normal high of 58.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the mid-70s.

The chance for rain returns Thursday. Showers are possible along with partly sunny skies, and temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Friday will be partly sunny, with a chance for rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Halloween forecast

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with highs around 70 degrees. Rain is possible, but the forecast does not currently call for a washout.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s around 5 p.m. By 8 p.m., temperatures should fall into the low 60s.

The chance for rain returns Saturday night and continues into Sunday. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 60s.

What's next:

Monday will remain mild, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Rain chances will return to start next week.