Chicago man who posed as basketball coach charged with grooming, soliciting teen boy, police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing felony charges after police said he posed as a basketball coach and groomed and solicited a teenage boy.
Chicago sexual abuse charge
Andre Jackson, 56, was arrested Monday in the 700 block of East 111th Street in the Pullman neighborhood.
Andre Jackson | CPD
Police said Jackson presented himself as a basketball coach and committed acts of indecent solicitation and grooming involving a 15-year-old boy over several months earlier this year.
Jackson was charged with one felony count of indecent solicitation/aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one felony count of grooming.
What's next:
Jackson was due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.
Police said the investigation remains ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone who believes they or someone they know may be a victim is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.