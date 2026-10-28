Chicago man who posed as basketball coach charged with grooming, soliciting teen boy, police say

The Brief Andre Jackson, 56, was arrested Monday on felony charges of indecent solicitation/aggravated criminal sexual abuse and grooming. Police say Jackson presented himself as a basketball coach and targeted a 15-year-old boy over several months earlier this year. Jackson was due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.



A Chicago man is facing felony charges after police said he posed as a basketball coach and groomed and solicited a teenage boy.

Chicago sexual abuse charge

Andre Jackson, 56, was arrested Monday in the 700 block of East 111th Street in the Pullman neighborhood.

Andre Jackson | CPD

Police said Jackson presented himself as a basketball coach and committed acts of indecent solicitation and grooming involving a 15-year-old boy over several months earlier this year.

Jackson was charged with one felony count of indecent solicitation/aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one felony count of grooming.

What's next:

Jackson was due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they or someone they know may be a victim is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.