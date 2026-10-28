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Chicago man who posed as basketball coach charged with grooming, soliciting teen boy, police say

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 28, 2026 10:27 AM CDT
Published October 28, 2026 10:27 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Andre Jackson, 56, was arrested Monday on felony charges of indecent solicitation/aggravated criminal sexual abuse and grooming.
    • Police say Jackson presented himself as a basketball coach and targeted a 15-year-old boy over several months earlier this year.
    • Jackson was due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing felony charges after police said he posed as a basketball coach and groomed and solicited a teenage boy.

Chicago sexual abuse charge

Andre Jackson, 56, was arrested Monday in the 700 block of East 111th Street in the Pullman neighborhood.

Andre Jackson | CPD

Police said Jackson presented himself as a basketball coach and committed acts of indecent solicitation and grooming involving a 15-year-old boy over several months earlier this year.

Jackson was charged with one felony count of indecent solicitation/aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one felony count of grooming.

What's next:

Jackson was due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they or someone they know may be a victim is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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