Northwestern University student dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan, officials say

The Brief A Northwestern University student died Wednesday morning after being pulled unresponsive from Lake Michigan near the school’s Evanston campus. Water rescue crews performed CPR before taking the woman by rescue boat to an ambulance. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Evanston police launched a drone to search portions of Northwestern’s property and lakefront as the investigation continues.



A Northwestern University student died Wednesday morning after she was pulled from Lake Michigan near the school’s Evanston campus, officials said.

Northwestern student pulled from Lake Michigan

The backstory:

Evanston police and firefighters responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a person in the water near 70 Arts Circle Drive.

Water rescue crews pulled an unresponsive woman from the lake near the university’s southern lakefill area and performed CPR.

The woman was taken aboard the Marine 21 rescue boat to the Church Street boat ramp, where an ambulance was waiting. She was then transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Evanston police and Northwestern University police confirmed the woman was a Northwestern student who was not from the Evanston area. Her identity has not been released.

What's next:

As part of the investigation, Evanston police launched a drone to search the southwestern and southeastern portions of the university’s property and lakefront.

The investigation into the woman’s death remains ongoing.