Schaumburg man killed when car crashes into pole, tree in Palatine
CHICAGO - A Schaumburg man was killed early Wednesday after his car crashed near an intersection in the northwest suburbs, police said.
Fatal Palatine crash
What we know:
Palatine police and fire personnel responded shortly before 4 a.m. to a crash near East Dundee Road and North Denise Drive in Palatine.
Officers found a black Nissan Altima that had struck a utility pole and a tree near the northeast corner of the intersection.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and police identified him as 19-year-old Jack Conway.
19-year-old man killed in Palatine crash on Oct. 28, 2026.
A witness told police the Nissan had been stopped in the left-turn lane on eastbound Dundee Road at North Hicks Road before traveling east into the westbound lanes. The witness did not see the crash.
What we don't know:
Police are still investigating what caused the crash.
What's next:
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death.
Portions of Dundee Road were closed during the investigation. All lanes reopened at about 9 a.m.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Palatine Police Department.