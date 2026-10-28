Schaumburg man killed when car crashes into pole, tree in Palatine

The Brief A 19-year-old Schaumburg man died in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday in Palatine. His Nissan Altima hit a utility pole and a tree near Dundee Road and Denise Drive. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



A Schaumburg man was killed early Wednesday after his car crashed near an intersection in the northwest suburbs, police said.

Fatal Palatine crash

What we know:

Palatine police and fire personnel responded shortly before 4 a.m. to a crash near East Dundee Road and North Denise Drive in Palatine.

Officers found a black Nissan Altima that had struck a utility pole and a tree near the northeast corner of the intersection.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and police identified him as 19-year-old Jack Conway.

19-year-old man killed in Palatine crash on Oct. 28, 2026.

A witness told police the Nissan had been stopped in the left-turn lane on eastbound Dundee Road at North Hicks Road before traveling east into the westbound lanes. The witness did not see the crash.

What we don't know:

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

What's next:

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death.

Portions of Dundee Road were closed during the investigation. All lanes reopened at about 9 a.m.