Chicago man arrested 2 weeks after woman attacked at CTA Red Line station

The Brief Tyrone Jenkins, 37, was arrested Tuesday in Roseland. Police say he attacked and seriously injured a 27-year-old woman at a Red Line station on Oct. 13. Jenkins faces two felony aggravated battery charges and was due in court Wednesday.



A Chicago man was arrested two weeks after police say he attacked and seriously injured a woman at a South Side CTA Red Line station.

What we know:

Tyrone Jenkins, 37, was arrested Tuesday in the 0-100 block of West 111th Street in Roseland.

Tyrone Jenkins | CPD

Police said Jenkins was identified as the person who attacked a 27-year-old woman at the 95th/Dan Ryan Station around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.

The woman was seriously injured, police said.

Jenkins faces one felony count of aggravated battery involving a transit employee performing duties or a transit passenger. He also faces one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place.

The backstory:

Police issued an alert about the attack on Sunday. At the time, investigators described the suspect as a Black man wearing a green hooded sweater with yellow designs, black pants and green-and-white gym shoes.

Tyrone Jenkins | CPD community alert

What's next:

Jenkins was due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.