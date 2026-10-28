Chicago man arrested 2 weeks after woman attacked at CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested two weeks after police say he attacked and seriously injured a woman at a South Side CTA Red Line station.
What we know:
Tyrone Jenkins, 37, was arrested Tuesday in the 0-100 block of West 111th Street in Roseland.
Tyrone Jenkins | CPD
Police said Jenkins was identified as the person who attacked a 27-year-old woman at the 95th/Dan Ryan Station around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.
The woman was seriously injured, police said.
Jenkins faces one felony count of aggravated battery involving a transit employee performing duties or a transit passenger. He also faces one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place.
The backstory:
Police issued an alert about the attack on Sunday. At the time, investigators described the suspect as a Black man wearing a green hooded sweater with yellow designs, black pants and green-and-white gym shoes.
Tyrone Jenkins | CPD community alert
What's next:
Jenkins was due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.