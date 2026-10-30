Chicago weather: Spotty showers possible for Halloween trick-or-treating

The Brief Light showers may linger Friday evening, but most areas will be dry with temperatures in the 50s. Halloween will bring stubborn clouds, spotty showers and highs mostly in the upper 50s, but trick-or-treating should be mostly OK. Warmer weather arrives next week, with highs near 70 on Election Day before rain chances increase Wednesday.



Expect a few pockets of lingering light showers and sprinkles this evening. A majority of the area will be dry for any Friday evening plans, with temperatures holding in the 50s for most.

Chicago Halloween forecast

What to expect:

For Halloween Saturday, it's not looking scary but some may get spooked by the forecast.

Expect the clouds to remain stubborn through the day in most areas; that's a given. Highs are going to struggle to reach the 60s but a few spots (those along and south of I-80) have the best shot. As far as rain goes... there will likely be pockets of light showers around from time to time.

The best window will be in the morning to the middle part of the afternoon. By the evening, a large chunk of the area should be dry. Evening temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s with a fairly light wind.

Overall, for those going trick-or-treating between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., it's not looking too bad. There is still a chance for a few isolated to spotty sprinkles to dot the area. It should not wash out plans, but it may be annoying to some.

What's next:

Stubborn clouds hang around for Sunday but it looks to be a few degrees warmer with highs in the middle 60s.

Rain chances for Monday have come down but a couple of showers are not out of the question. Highs hold in the middle 60s and the wind remains from the southeast around 5-15mph.

We are starting to see some changes to the Election Day Tuesday forecast as newest data is suggesting the rain may hold off until later in the day.

The wind turns more to the south and helps push highs closer to 70 degrees (about 15 degrees above normal for early November). Better chances for rain show up on Wednesday before we look to turn drier by Thursday and Friday.

Daytime highs continue to remain above average in the 50s and 60s. Overnight lows hold in the 50s for a majority of the week.