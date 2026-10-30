Four Chicago men charged after armed burglary at Addison gaming cafe, police chase

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The Brief Four Chicago men have been charged after allegedly breaking into an Addison gaming cafe and stealing $13,847 from gaming machines. Authorities say the group used stolen vehicles, firearms and sledgehammers before fleeing and leading police on a chase that reached more than 100 mph. A judge denied pretrial release for all four men, who are scheduled to return to court Nov. 23.



Four Chicago men have been charged after authorities say they broke into an Addison gaming cafe, smashed gaming machines and stole more than $13,000 before leading police on a high-speed chase.

A DuPage County judge granted prosecutors’ motion to deny pretrial release for Keonte Adams, 20; Dajuan Johnson, 24; Kyronte McCondichie, 20; and Daryl Nesbit, 19. The four were each charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of a machine gun, burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, criminal damage to property and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Addison business break-in and police chase

The backstory:

The investigation began early Thursday as Addison police and other DuPage County law enforcement agencies conducted an investigation in response to a series of gaming establishment burglaries in the county and surrounding region.

Authorities allege that around 4:32 a.m., officers spotted a stolen black Dodge Durango and a stolen white BMW traveling together westbound on Lake Street near Bruce Avenue.

About five minutes later, both vehicles allegedly backed into parking spaces in front of Maria’s Gaming Café in Addison. Prosecutors say five people, four of whom were armed, used sledgehammers and a crowbar to break into the business.

The group allegedly spent about two minutes inside, smashing gaming machines and taking cash boxes before fleeing in the two vehicles. Investigators later determined that $13,847 was taken from the machines.

During the getaway, the BMW allegedly drove over spike strips. Three people inside that vehicle then got into the Durango, which had eight occupants, according to prosecutors.

Officers with the Elmhurst Police Department attempted to stop the Durango near Lake Street and Route 83, but authorities say the driver fled. Villa Park police later joined the pursuit on North Avenue, where the Durango allegedly reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

Police eventually deployed spike strips against the Durango. All eight occupants got out and ran north across Interstate 290 into a neighborhood near Van Buren Street and 31st Avenue in Bellwood, authorities said. Three guns allegedly fell out of the vehicle as the occupants fled.

Four men arrested

Dig deeper:

Following a foot pursuit and an area search involving K-9 units, drones and officers from multiple agencies, police took four people into custody.

Authorities allege they found three loaded guns inside the Durango: two Glock handguns and a Zastava AK-style firearm. One of the handguns had a device attached that could convert it from a semiautomatic to a fully automatic firearm, prosecutors said. Officers also allegedly recovered a sledgehammer, a pry bar and a cash box.

Police also reported finding two additional guns and a sledgehammer inside the BMW.

What's next:

The defendants are scheduled to return to court on Nov. 23.