Reported police chase ends in crash on Eisenhower Expressway
CHICAGO - A reported police chase that ended in a crash early Thursday morning is slowing the commute into the city on the Eisenhower Expressway.
Eisenhower police chase, crash
What we know:
A car slammed into a wall on eastbound I-290 near 25th Avenue. The crash reportedly happened during a police chase.
Multiple lanes were blocked, while the right lane remained open.
Traffic impact
Traffic heading into the city was snarled.
As of 6 a.m., the commute into the city was taking about an hour or more. Five minutes later, Illinois State Police said all lanes had reopened.
What we don't know:
No details were provided about the reported chase, whether anyone was hurt, or how exactly the crash happened.
What they're saying:
In a brief statement, Illinois State Police said, "ISP Troop 3 is assisting Villa Park PD with this incident."
What's next:
Several police officers and a tow truck were observed at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story came from Total Traffic, Illinois State Police, SkyFOX over the scene, and reports online.