Reported police chase ends in crash on Eisenhower Expressway

The Brief A car crashed into a wall on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway near 25th Avenue early Thursday. The crash was reported as the aftermath of a police chase. There were heavy delays before all lanes reopened.



A reported police chase that ended in a crash early Thursday morning is slowing the commute into the city on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Eisenhower police chase, crash

What we know:

A car slammed into a wall on eastbound I-290 near 25th Avenue. The crash reportedly happened during a police chase.

Multiple lanes were blocked, while the right lane remained open.

Traffic impact

Traffic heading into the city was snarled.

As of 6 a.m., the commute into the city was taking about an hour or more. Five minutes later, Illinois State Police said all lanes had reopened.

What we don't know:

No details were provided about the reported chase, whether anyone was hurt, or how exactly the crash happened.

What they're saying:

In a brief statement, Illinois State Police said, "ISP Troop 3 is assisting Villa Park PD with this incident."

What's next:

Several police officers and a tow truck were observed at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.