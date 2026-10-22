Grading the Chicago Bears vs. the New England Patriots

The Brief Thursday Night Football was a fun one. In a heavy fight between two 4-2 teams, the Bears and Patriots came down to the wire. Here’s how we graded the Bears’ against the Patriots on Thursday Night Football.'



In a heavy fight between two 4-2 teams, the Bears and Patriots came down to the wire.

The Chicago Bears were the ones that improved to 5-2.

Here’s how we graded the Bears in their win over the Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

Chicago Bears offense

That’s 20 first-half points for the second week in a row, and another efficient game where Caleb Williams moved the ball consistently.

Against a New England team that prides itself on defense under head coach Mike Vrabel, the Bears put up over 400 yards of offense, scored three touchdowns and moved the ball in key moments.

It wasn’t always pretty. The Bears stalled a bit in the third quarter, giving New England a chance to stay on a roll.

But, the offense did its job.

On a key fourth and two, the Bears moved the chains in the fourth. They went to Luther Burden III and he tore into the Patriots’ defense.

Grade: B+

Chicago Bears defense

This was not a banner day for the defense. The elephant in the room was the last play before halftime, which ended up being a critical score that gave the Patriots’ life.

Still, there were two key stops the defense got in the fourth quarter that preserved their lead.

Drake Maye is a great quarterback. He’s coming into his own, and did so at the expense of the Bears’ defense. The Bears couldn’t pressure the Patriots, who were down two starting guards.

That last play of the first half was just inexcusable. Their B grade is getting bumped down to a C+ because of it.

Grade: C+

Caleb Williams

The Bears’ franchise quarterback continues to do what he does best.

He leads the offense, takes what’s given to him, evades pressure and put the ball into the end zone.

Williams has taken Ben Johnson’s coaching and applying it to his game.

In the fourth quarter, Williams just ripped a third down, gotta-have-it through to Rome Odunze. It was impressive as it was needed.

He went over 300 yards passing and never gave New England a chance to win the game. His only bad play was taking a bad sack, but Cairo Santos bailed him out.

It was another game that proved the Bears have never had one like Caleb Williams before.

Grade: A-

Jaylon Johnson

This may have been one of Johnson’s worst games as a pro.

Earlier in the game, he was juked by Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Maye is pretty athletic, but it’s not like Johnson was trying to bring Michael Vick in his prime down to the turf.

On that last play of the half, his half-hearted tackle attempt helped the Patriots add a touchdown that helped the Patriots get a score that was critical in the fourth quarter.

It was a rough game for him.

Grade: F