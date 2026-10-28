Chicago police budget tops $2.2 billion as staffing questions persist

The Brief Chicago is proposing a $2.24 billion budget for the police department next year, even as city leaders debate staffing levels, officer retirements and how police resources are deployed. The proposed budget eliminates 132 budgeted sworn-officer positions, while CPD says year-round academy classes and civilian hiring will help rebuild its workforce. The debate comes as an alderman raises concerns about patrol coverage following a burglary spree that targeted 13 businesses in Lincoln Park.



Chicago police officials are defending their staffing and deployment strategies as aldermen question whether the department has enough officers to meet the city's public safety needs.

Chicago police budget

The backstory:

The Chicago Police Department's proposed budget for next year totals $2.24 billion, up from $2.12 billion this year.

During Wednesday's City Council budget hearing, Interim Police Superintendent Fred Waller outlined the department's priorities, including community policing, crime prevention and building trust between officers and residents.

Waller said the department wants to be more proactive in addressing public safety concerns.

"We do this through expanding community partnerships and building trust with the residents we serve," Waller told aldermen.

But questions about staffing remain a major part of the budget debate.

Ald. Brendan Reilly questioned the elimination of 132 budgeted sworn-officer positions, and replaced them with civilian positions under Mayor Brandon Johnson's proposed budget. Waller acknowledged the mayor's office requested the reductions during budget negotiations.

Waller said the agreement also included police academy classes throughout the year, rather than just eight months, to help the department recruit and train more officers.

The department is also prioritizing civilian hiring for jobs that don't require sworn police authority or training. Officials say that approach could free up more sworn officers to return to patrol and other essential police duties.

However, Chicago's workforce allocation study identified that the city needs 661 more sworn police officers than it has today. According to figures discussed during the hearing, the study found that even after accounting for civilian employees taking over certain jobs, the department would still need 57 more sworn officers than it had at the time of the study.

Waller said determining the department's ideal staffing level remains a challenge, pointing to recruitment difficulties across the country.

Retirements add to staffing concerns

CPD officials reported 363 officer retirements so far this year and projected that figure would reach 382 by the end of 2026. As of Wednesday, 222 officers had already submitted paperwork to retire next year.

Department officials said retirements are trending in the right direction and that they are working to keep pace with attrition. But Reilly questioned how effectively the department is filling vacancies through its academy classes.

Overtime spending also under scrutiny

Waller told aldermen the department is seeing a reduction in overtime use this year.

Chicago's public overtime dashboard showed nearly $227 million in police overtime spending this year, compared with $286 million last year. The figures should be considered in light of the reporting periods covered by the dashboard.

The department's challenge is balancing personnel costs with the need to maintain adequate staffing and police coverage throughout the city.

Lincoln Park burglaries raise questions about patrol coverage

The staffing debate also took on a neighborhood focus when Ald. Timmy Knudsen raised concerns about patrol resources following a burglary spree in Lincoln Park.

Thirteen businesses along North Clark Street were burglarized early Tuesday morning, with suspects breaking glass doors and windows to get inside. The break-ins left business owners facing property damage and missing cash as police investigate.

Knudsen questioned whether the 18th and 19th Police Districts have enough officers to meet demand, saying the city's workforce allocation study identified staffing shortfalls in both districts.

He also raised concerns about how officers are deployed when major events draw resources to other parts of the city.

CPD officials said staffing levels in the districts had not been reduced by a change in the department's organizational structure. They said specialized citywide teams can be deployed as crime patterns emerge.

Chief Kevin Bruno of CPD's Detective Division said burglaries can be difficult to investigate because they often happen overnight, with few witnesses and suspects wearing masks or using stolen vehicles.

Bruno said detectives are using an analytical approach to connect cases and identify suspects, including reviewing surveillance video, license plate reader information and cellphone data.

The department also said it is working with local businesses and district personnel to anticipate where additional resources may be needed.

What's next:

Chicago's proposed police budget will continue through the City Council's budget process, where aldermen will have opportunities to question spending priorities and staffing decisions.

Key questions remain about how the department will fill vacancies, account for upcoming retirements and balance overtime spending with the need for adequate neighborhood patrols.

The response to the Lincoln Park burglaries could also keep attention to whether police deployment strategies are providing enough coverage where residents and business owners need it most.