Chicago October ranks among warmest on record as mild weather continues

The Brief October currently ranks as Chicago’s sixth-warmest on record. Temperatures will stay well above normal through Halloween, with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s. A larger storm system could bring showers, thunderstorms and heavy rain next week.



With only four days left in the month, this October currently ranks as the sixth-warmest on record in Chicago. There is absolutely no cold air in the foreseeable future heading into early November.

Today will be unseasonably warm with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Tonight will have increasing cloudiness with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain on the way

What's next:

It looks like a few spots will pick up a shower Thursday morning as a cold front slides in. It won’t be as warm tomorrow, but high temperatures will not be far from 70°.

A rather unsettled pattern begins late Friday. Most of that day will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the 60s. The highest chance for showers will come late at night.

On Halloween it will not be a washout, but there will be scattered showers to dodge. High temperatures will be in the 60s.

The shower threat continues on Sunday with similar temperatures.

A much larger and impressive storm system is looming for next week. The exact timing is yet to be nailed, but it certainly appears as though showers and even thunderstorms will be in the area Monday, Election Day and Wednesday. Some of the rainfall during this period could be heavy. High temperatures will be in the 60s.