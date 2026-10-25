Rutland-Dundee firefighter dies from medical emergency while training

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The Brief The Rutland-Dundee Fire Protection District said Firefighter Greg Witt died after a medical emergency during a scheduled training exercise on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Witt joined the department in January 2019 and also served as a United States Marine. Funeral arrangements have not been made yet.



The Rutland-Dundee Fire Protection District is mourning the death of firefighter Greg Witt after a medical emergency during training.

Rutland-Dundee firefighter dies

The backstory:

The Rutland-Dundee Fire Protection District stated that Greg Witt died after a medical emergency during a scheduled training exercise on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

According to the district, Witt joined the Rutland-Dundee Fire Protection District in January 2019. He was a proud United States Marine who served both his country and his community.

The district is asking the public and the media to give Witt's family and members of the department time and space to grieve.

What they're saying:

"Greg was a member of our family," said Chief Reedy. "He served his country as a Marine and served this community as a firefighter, and he did both with honor. Our hearts are with Greg’s family, and with every member of this department who served alongside him. We ask that everyone give them the time and space they need to grieve."

What's next:

Funeral arrangements have not been made yet and will be shared once Greg Witt's family has made those decisions and is ready to make them public.