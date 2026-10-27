Montez Sweat striving to move past PED suspension after return to Chicago Bears

The Brief The Chicago Bears pass rush was without Montez Sweat for two games. He served a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. Sweat spoke for the first time since his reinstatement, and vowed to move forward.



The Chicago Bears pass rush was without Montez Sweat for two games as he served a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

He spoke for the first time since his reinstatement, and vowed to move forward.

"I take everything that comes with it," Sweat said. "The only thing I can do now is move forward and continue to play."

What they're saying:

Sweat opened with a quick apology.

He made sure to tell everyone right off the bat that he regretted everything about the two-game suspension.

"I apologize to my teammates, the fan base, everybody," Sweat said.

Sweat has recorded 23.5 sacks in 47 games with the Bears. He led the team with 10 last season. In his career, Sweat has 59 sacks in 114 games.

The NFL announced Sweat was suspended on Oct. 13. He was officially reinstated by the league on Oct. 23, taking tight end Cole Kmet's roster spot as Kmet was placed on injured reserve following a serious knee injury.

Sweat said testing positive was an accident, but declined to go into specifics about what happened.

The NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy looks for three things: performance-enhancing drugs, illicit recreational drugs and masking agents. Using steroids or other stimulants results in a four-game suspension from the league.

Sweat only got a two-game ban, meaning it wasn't a steroid or anything heinous by league standards. The league didn't disclose the exact substance Sweat tested positive for, either.

However, due to league rules, Sweat forfeited $2.3 million in salary and the suspension voids the remaining guarantees on his contract with the Bears. Above all, he just loathed being away from the team.

"It was devastating," Sweat said. "I'm just happy to be back in the building with my teammates. I think that's what I miss the most, is being in the locker room around the guys."

What's next:

Sweat took full responsibility for what happened. He said even though it was an accident, he needed to be more aware of what goes into his body.

He didn't pass the blame to the Bears' training staff or anyone. It all came back to him.

It'll stick with him for as long as he plays football.

"It's something I got to live with my career," Sweat said. "I never want to cheat the game and I'd never do it intentionally. But what's happened is happened, and I'm moving forward."

He does come back at a time when the Bears need him.

Shemar Turner is back in the fold, but the spotlight is on defensive back Kyler Gordon. In his first two games of the season, Gordon has four sacks. There's a new dimension to the pass rush the Bears now have.

Sweat could fit into that pass rush with his ability that Bears coach Ben Johnson spoke very highly of. The Bears will need that against the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

One of the toughest things Sweat had to do was look Johnson in the eye after the positive test. It was something Sweat needed to do in order to move ahead.

"Those are the things that you have to do to move forward," Sweat said.