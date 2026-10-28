Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Illinois; here's when

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The Brief Illinois is set to be the Holiday Train's first American stop of the year on Nov. 23 in Franklin Park. The Holiday Train's goal is to raise money, food and awareness for local food banks and food pantry organizations. Since 1999, the Holiday Train program has raised more than $28.3 million and 5.6 million pounds of food for food banks across the U.S. and Canada.



The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its way across the U.S. this holiday season, and Illinois is set to be the train's first American stop of the year.

About the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

The backstory:

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train has been traveling across the U.S. and Canada every November and December for years. The goal of the journey is to raise money, food and awareness for local food banks and food pantry organizations.

Since 1999, the Holiday Train program has raised more than $28.3 million and 5.6 million pounds of food for food banks across the U.S. and Canada.

Train schedule for Illinois

Local perspective:

Illinois is set to be the first destination in the U.S. for the Holiday Train. The train plans to make four stops total throughout the state of Illinois, check out the schedule here:

Franklin Park: Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m. | South side of Ruby Street Railway Crossing, North of Franklin Avenue

Pingree Grove: Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. | Village Hall, Railroad Street & Reinking Road

Byron: Nov. 24 at 12 p.m. | Tower Road near High School

Gurnee: Dec. 8 at 5:15 p.m. | 4460 Old Grand Avenue, Viking Middle School Park

The Holiday Train is set to run from Nov. 11 through Dec. 20 this year.