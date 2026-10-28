Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Illinois; here's when
CHICAGO - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its way across the U.S. this holiday season, and Illinois is set to be the train's first American stop of the year.
About the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
The backstory:
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train has been traveling across the U.S. and Canada every November and December for years. The goal of the journey is to raise money, food and awareness for local food banks and food pantry organizations.
Since 1999, the Holiday Train program has raised more than $28.3 million and 5.6 million pounds of food for food banks across the U.S. and Canada.
Train schedule for Illinois
Local perspective:
Illinois is set to be the first destination in the U.S. for the Holiday Train. The train plans to make four stops total throughout the state of Illinois, check out the schedule here:
- Franklin Park: Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m. | South side of Ruby Street Railway Crossing, North of Franklin Avenue
- Pingree Grove: Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. | Village Hall, Railroad Street & Reinking Road
- Byron: Nov. 24 at 12 p.m. | Tower Road near High School
- Gurnee: Dec. 8 at 5:15 p.m. | 4460 Old Grand Avenue, Viking Middle School Park
The Holiday Train is set to run from Nov. 11 through Dec. 20 this year.
The Source: Information for this story was found on the CPKC website and the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Schedule. This was reported out of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.