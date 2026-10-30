Illinois man arrested after SUV hits Indiana trooper's patrol vehicle on I-80

The Brief Indiana State Police say a black Infiniti SUV hit a parked patrol vehicle Thursday on I-80. The driver, Christopher Idom, 34, of Blue Island, was arrested on preliminary charges that include operating while intoxicated. The trooper and an intern riding with him were hospitalized.



A late-night crash on a northwest Indiana interstate sent two people, including a state trooper, to the hospital for treatment.

Illinois man arrested after Indiana crash

What we know:

Indiana State Police said Trooper Brayden Schrock was conducting traffic enforcement around 11:15 p.m. Thursday while parked on the inside shoulder of eastbound Interstate 80 near the 1.4-mile marker.

A black Infiniti SUV struck the fully marked patrol vehicle from behind, according to police. The crash happened near Indianapolis Boulevard, east of the Illinois state line.

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Responding troopers found the SUV disabled and blocking multiple lanes. Schrock’s patrol vehicle had heavy damage to the rear and driver’s side, police said.

Schrock and an Indiana State Police intern who was riding with him were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Both were later released.

The SUV’s driver was identified as Christopher T. Idom, 34, of Blue Island. Police said he showed signs of impairment during the investigation, including bloodshot and watery eyes and the odor of alcohol.

Christopher Idom | ISP

Idom declined field sobriety testing and breath and chemical tests after being advised of Indiana’s Implied Consent Law, police said. A judge approved a warrant for a blood draw, which was carried out at a local hospital. Idom was then taken to the Lake County Jail.

The charges

Idom was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated endangering, operating while intoxicated (first offense), and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.

He was also cited for unsafe lane movement and operating without financial responsibility.