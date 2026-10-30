Will County reward rises to $25,000 in dog abuse investigation

The Brief Six dogs were found dead in Crete Township in early March. The reward for information leading to charges has increased to as much as $25,000. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Will County.



A higher reward is being offered as local investigators continue seeking information in the deaths of six dogs.

Will County dog abuse reward

What we know:

The dogs were found in garbage bags in a wooded area near Norfolk Avenue and Kings Road in Crete Township in early March. Officials say the dogs showed signs of abuse and may have been used in dog fighting.

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The reward was raised from $5,000 to as much as $25,000 after Pets & Vets USA added $20,000. No one is in custody. Investigators say evidence was contaminated, preventing them from using DNA evidence.

Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow said the violence against the dogs was disturbing and called the case a public safety issue.

"The gravity that it took to torture those six poor animals and then just throw them in garbage bags along the side of the road shows a complete lack of compassion and empathy," Glasgow said. "There's a legion of studies showing that people are five times more likely to be violent against human beings if they're violent against animals."

Jay Bergman, chair of First Secure Bank, doubled down on Glasgow's comments.

"It's terrible. You know, you've got some sicko out there torturing and killing animals. And like Jim said, if somebody's that depraved, how long is it gonna be before they do the same thing to a human?"

How to submit a tip

David Silverman, president of Will County Crime Stoppers, said people can share information anonymously.

"We don’t ask your name," Silverman said. "We give you a secret identification number that you use to claim that tip if a charge is made by the state's attorney."

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted at Crime Stoppers of Will County.