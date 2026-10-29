Chicago police investigate attempted child abduction, vehicle theft in Bucktown

The Brief Chicago police are investigating an attempted child abduction near 2400 N. Damen Avenue on Thursday. Minutes later, a man allegedly stole a woman's SUV from a car wash along Fullerton Avenue. Surveillance video captured the vehicle theft, and police have not announced an arrest.



Chicago police are investigating an attempted child abduction followed minutes later by a vehicle theft at a car wash on Thursday in Bucktown.

The Chicago Police Department said a man attempted to abduct a child near 2400 N. Damen Avenue. The attempt was unsuccessful.

SUV theft caught on surveillance video

What we know:

The man then allegedly drove to the $5 Fullerton Express Car Wash along Fullerton Avenue, where surveillance video captured him abandoning a white box van and stealing another vehicle.

Video obtained by FOX Chicago shows a woman vacuuming her white SUV when the man gets into the driver's seat and drives away.

The woman appears to try to stop him as the vehicle leaves the car wash.

Police investigate attempted child abduction

Dig deeper:

CPD scanner audio captured the moments following the attempted abduction.

Officers described the incident as an unsuccessful kidnapping attempt and said they had the child with them.

In another transmission, an officer said a woman believed the incident was an attempted carjacking while she was trying to get her children out of a vehicle.

Detectives remained at the scene for several hours, gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses.

The white box van abandoned at the car wash did not appear to have license plates.

Police have not announced an arrest, and it remains unclear whether the stolen vehicle has been recovered.