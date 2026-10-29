Man critically hurt in stabbing at CTA Blue Line station; suspect in custody

The Brief Police say a man was stabbed during a fight on a CTA Blue Line platform Wednesday night. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A man was taken into custody, and charges are pending.



A late-night argument on a West Town train platform turned violent, leaving one man critically injured.

Chicago CTA stabbing

What we know:

According to police, the attack happened around 8:25 p.m. on the CTA Blue Line platform in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Police said the victim, whose age was not available, got into an argument with another man. The argument turned physical, and the man struck the victim with a sharp object, causing cuts to the victim’s neck and back.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. Responding officers took the other man into custody. Charges are pending.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the argument was about that sparked the violence.

What's next:

Area Five detectives are investigating.

CTA safety efforts

Big picture view:

The attack comes as the CTA and Cook County pursue transit safety efforts. Last week, the CTA launched its Safe Ride Specialist program, deploying trained crisis and violence intervention teams across the system.

Cook County sheriff’s deputies were added to patrol the tracks earlier this year. The City Council is also expected to vote on renewing the Chicago Police Department’s transit safety contract.

Police data shows overall crimes on the CTA are down about 28% this year.