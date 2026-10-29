Chicago mom fights for safe school transportation as son with autism misses weeks of class

The Brief A Chicago teen with autism has missed nearly five weeks of school over transportation issues. CPS acknowledged a traditional school bus is unsafe and was ordered to reimburse his mother for driving. His mother says she can’t afford the upfront costs and has asked the state to investigate.



Before Antonio Morrison can begin a lesson, he faces another hurdle: getting to school.

The 15-year-old sophomore with autism attends Acacia Academy in La Grange Highlands, about 20 miles from his family’s Bronzeville home. His mother, Theresa Morrison, says taking him there, returning home and making the trip again for pickup adds up to 79 miles a day.

Now, she says she cannot afford to keep driving — and her son is entering a fifth week of missed school.

"I don’t know what to do because I don’t have the income," Morrison said. "I’ve been borrowing money from my family and friends and everything."

Why a traditional school bus is a concern

The backstory:

Morrison says Chicago Public Schools pays for Antonio’s therapeutic placement and personal aide at Acacia. But getting him to that placement safely has become the focus of a lengthy dispute.

She says a traditional school bus cannot meet his needs.

"He becomes dysregulated. He becomes irritated. And there may be some self-harm going on," Morrison said.

Even when she drives him herself, she sometimes needs to stop.

"If he becomes overstimulated, I have to pull over, calm him down, things like that," she said.

An email reviewed by FOX 32 shows CPS acknowledged the bus safety concern more than a year ago.

In the Sept. 23, 2025 email, a CPS special education coordinator told Morrison that Antonio’s Individualized Education Program team had discussed the issue at a March 4, 2025 meeting.

"The IEP team, including you and CPS, did meet on 3/4/25 and indicated it was not safe for Antonio to ride the bus," the coordinator wrote.

The coordinator also said a Family Involvement Program form would be sent separately and offered to help look into reimbursements Morrison said she had not received.

Reimbursement ordered, but mother says upfront costs remain

Morrison says her monthly driving reimbursements sometimes reached $1,100 to $1,200 or more. Payment terms varied, however, including periods under an incentive program capped at $500 a month.

The payment history is disputed.

An administrative hearing decision records CPS’s position that prior payments had been made, except for an expired check that was being reprocessed. The decision also records that Morrison collected five checks in August.

On Oct. 6, a hearing officer ordered mileage reimbursement for the current school year: 79 miles a day at 76 cents per mile, retroactive to Aug. 13, 2026.

For Morrison, the order leaves an immediate problem unresolved: She must cover the cost of driving before receiving reimbursement.

She says she no longer has the money to do that.

Legal challenge and alternatives

Morrison also filed a federal lawsuit, which was dismissed.

The judge found that she filed before completing the administrative process and that the subsequent reimbursement order made her request moot.

An Oct. 27 email shows Acacia was sending schoolwork home and CPS offered virtual tutoring. Morrison declined virtual and in-home services, citing family needs and privacy concerns.

She says she has now taken her concerns to the Illinois State Board of Education and requested an investigation.

CPS provided a statement on this story Thursday afternoon, shared below:

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students and staff. All schools across the District are committed to providing a physically and emotionally safe teaching and learning environment for students, staff, and families and safely transporting students eligible for transportation in accordance with state laws and guidelines."

Meanwhile, Morrison worries about the time her son is losing.

She says Antonio attends school year-round because interruptions affect his progress.

"You know, he’s going to be grown in a second," she said, "and I can’t get these days back."