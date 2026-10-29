Cook County state's attorney seeks 70 new positions in 2027 budget

article

The Brief Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke is requesting 70 additional positions in her office's proposed FY2027 budget. The proposal aims to save approximately $5 million annually by reducing reliance on outside legal counsel. The plan would expand digital forensics, victim services and staffing support while remaining budget-neutral, according to O'Neill Burke's office.



Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke unveiled her office's proposed fiscal year 2027 budget priorities Thursday, requesting 70 additional positions to improve efficiency, expand forensic capabilities and strengthen services for crime victims.

The proposal is designed to be budget-neutral and generate approximately $5 million in annual savings by reducing reliance on outside legal counsel and overtime, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

She presented the proposal to the Cook County Board of Commissioners' Finance Committee, outlining staffing needs across the office's bureaus.

O'Neill Burke outlines vision for budget-neutral proposal

What they're saying:

"Every investment into our Office is an investment in our ability to seek and deliver justice for the people of Cook County," O'Neill Burke said.

"We recognize that the County faces difficult budget decisions, and our proposal reflects that reality. The resources we are requesting will allow us to operate more efficiently, deliver better results and generate long-term savings for taxpayers. This is a responsible, budget-neutral plan that builds on our continued progress."

The state's attorney's office said the requested investments would address critical staffing needs while reducing long-term costs for Cook County taxpayers.

Proposal seeks 70 new positions, $5 million in savings

By the numbers:

O'Neill Burke is requesting 70 additional positions, including prosecutors, digital evidence analysts, victim specialists and paralegals.

A central component of the proposal would add 10 attorneys to the office's Civil Actions Bureau, allowing Cook County to handle more civil litigation internally rather than relying on outside legal counsel.

The office estimates the change would save approximately $5 million annually and support the hiring of 30 additional full-time attorneys.

Over the past two years, Cook County has spent more than $8 million on outside legal counsel because of limited staffing capacity, according to the state's attorney's office.

Approximately 50 of the proposed 70 positions would be funded through anticipated savings from the Civil Actions Bureau and a new unit designed to eliminate weekend overtime pay at First Appearance Court.

The remaining 20 positions would be funded through adjustments to the office's employee turnover rate.

Digital forensics and victim services among priorities

Dig deeper:

O'Neill Burke's proposal also identifies several areas for additional staffing and resources.

The office plans to expand its ability to analyze cellphone and video evidence as demand continues to grow. The expansion includes the anticipated opening of its first dedicated digital forensics laboratory.

The proposal also calls for investing in entry-level prosecutors to maintain courtroom coverage, improve efficiency and support the timely resolution of cases.

In November, the office expects to welcome 77 law school graduates as its largest incoming class of bar takers.

Additional mental health specialists and victim specialists would strengthen support for crime victims and their families, particularly children exposed to violence.

The office also wants to increase paralegal staffing to streamline case preparation, allowing prosecutors to focus more on courtroom advocacy and legal strategy.

What's next:

The proposal remains subject to the county's budget approval process.