Outside spending targets Hilario Dominguez in Chicago school board president race
CHICAGO - The final days of a closely watched race for Chicago school board president brought questions about spending, funding and an investigation into allegations involving one of the candidates.
Hilario Dominguez interview and race
FOX Chicago’s Brandon Pope sat down with Hilario Dominguez as he campaigns against Jessica Biggs and Victor Henderson. The contest has drawn millions of dollars in outside spending, with most of it aimed at defeating Dominguez.
The interview covered Dominguez’s priorities for Chicago Public Schools and his efforts to secure money from Springfield. Pope also asked how Dominguez would fill a $150 million budget gap if the district does not secure that funding.
What they're saying:
Pope asked Dominguez about a closed investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior involving a 17-year-old while Dominguez worked with the nonprofit Resurrection Project.
News of the investigation prompted 16 Chicago alderpeople to call for an independent investigation.
What's next:
Biggs is scheduled to speak with Fox Chicago on Thursday. Pope also requested an interview with Henderson’s campaign.
The Source: The information in this story came from Brandon Pope's interview with Chicago School Board presidential candidate Hilario Dominguez.