Outside spending targets Hilario Dominguez in Chicago school board president race

The Brief Brandon Pope interviewed Hilario Dominguez in the final days of his race against Jessica Biggs and Victor Henderson. They discussed district priorities, seeking state funding and how to address a projected $150 million budget gap if funding is not secured. Dominguez was asked about a closed investigation into allegations involving a 17-year-old while he worked with the Resurrection Project.



The final days of a closely watched race for Chicago school board president brought questions about spending, funding and an investigation into allegations involving one of the candidates.

Hilario Dominguez interview and race

FOX Chicago’s Brandon Pope sat down with Hilario Dominguez as he campaigns against Jessica Biggs and Victor Henderson. The contest has drawn millions of dollars in outside spending, with most of it aimed at defeating Dominguez.

The interview covered Dominguez’s priorities for Chicago Public Schools and his efforts to secure money from Springfield. Pope also asked how Dominguez would fill a $150 million budget gap if the district does not secure that funding.

What they're saying:

Pope asked Dominguez about a closed investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior involving a 17-year-old while Dominguez worked with the nonprofit Resurrection Project.

News of the investigation prompted 16 Chicago alderpeople to call for an independent investigation.

What's next:

Biggs is scheduled to speak with Fox Chicago on Thursday. Pope also requested an interview with Henderson’s campaign.