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Best places to trick-or-treat in Chicagoland, according to Nextdoor

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Holidays
Published October 29, 2026 8:30 AM CDT
Published October 29, 2026 8:30 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Nextdoor’s Halloween Treat Map highlights 10 local neighborhoods for trick-or-treating.
    • Edgebrook and Sauganash are the two Chicago neighborhoods on the list.
    • The list also includes suburban communities and two northwest Indiana areas.

CHICAGO - Looking for a place to take the kids trick-or-treating this Halloween? These Chicagoland neighborhoods are among the area’s top spots, according to Nextdoor.

Chicago trick-or-treat spots

Nextdoor’s Halloween Treat Map ranks 10 local neighborhoods for trick-or-treating.

The list includes:

  1. Lester School/Washington Park, Downers Grove
  2. Wildwood, Grayslake
  3. Miller Beach, Gary, Indiana
  4. Trail Creek, Indiana
  5. Edgebrook, Chicago
  6. Downers Grove – Hillcrest
  7. Skokie – District 73.5
  8. The Meadows, Lisle
  9. Sauganash, Chicago
  10. Highland Park

Families can use the map to find participating homes, decorations, Halloween events and local spots. It also lets users filter for homes offering non-food treats, pet treats or earlier trick-or-treating hours.

What you can do:

Neighbors can add their homes to the map if they plan to participate.

The Source: The information in this story came from Nextdoor.

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