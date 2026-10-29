Best places to trick-or-treat in Chicagoland, according to Nextdoor

The Brief Nextdoor’s Halloween Treat Map highlights 10 local neighborhoods for trick-or-treating. Edgebrook and Sauganash are the two Chicago neighborhoods on the list. The list also includes suburban communities and two northwest Indiana areas.



Looking for a place to take the kids trick-or-treating this Halloween? These Chicagoland neighborhoods are among the area’s top spots, according to Nextdoor.

Chicago trick-or-treat spots

Nextdoor’s Halloween Treat Map ranks 10 local neighborhoods for trick-or-treating.

The list includes:

Lester School/Washington Park, Downers Grove Wildwood, Grayslake Miller Beach, Gary, Indiana Trail Creek, Indiana Edgebrook, Chicago Downers Grove – Hillcrest Skokie – District 73.5 The Meadows, Lisle Sauganash, Chicago Highland Park

Families can use the map to find participating homes, decorations, Halloween events and local spots. It also lets users filter for homes offering non-food treats, pet treats or earlier trick-or-treating hours.

What you can do:

Neighbors can add their homes to the map if they plan to participate.