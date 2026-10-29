Best places to trick-or-treat in Chicagoland, according to Nextdoor
CHICAGO - Looking for a place to take the kids trick-or-treating this Halloween? These Chicagoland neighborhoods are among the area’s top spots, according to Nextdoor.
Chicago trick-or-treat spots
Nextdoor’s Halloween Treat Map ranks 10 local neighborhoods for trick-or-treating.
The list includes:
- Lester School/Washington Park, Downers Grove
- Wildwood, Grayslake
- Miller Beach, Gary, Indiana
- Trail Creek, Indiana
- Edgebrook, Chicago
- Downers Grove – Hillcrest
- Skokie – District 73.5
- The Meadows, Lisle
- Sauganash, Chicago
- Highland Park
Families can use the map to find participating homes, decorations, Halloween events and local spots. It also lets users filter for homes offering non-food treats, pet treats or earlier trick-or-treating hours.
What you can do:
Neighbors can add their homes to the map if they plan to participate.
The Source: The information in this story came from Nextdoor.