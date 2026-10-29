Chicago school board election: Jessica Biggs lays out vision for CPS

The Brief Jessica Biggs discussed her vision for CPS as she faces Hilario Dominguez and Victor Henderson in the school board race. Biggs addressed school closings, state funding and whether she can lead independently of special interests backing her campaign. She also faced questions about attendance coding, student transportation documentation and her removal from CPS' Do Not Hire list.



Brandon Pope sat down with Jessica Biggs in the final days of her race against Hilario Dominguez and Victor Henderson, a contest that has drawn millions of dollars in outside spending supporting the former principal and current school board member.

One-on-one with Jessica Biggs

The backstory:

Among the issues discussed were school closings, securing state funding and leading independently of the special interests backing her campaign.

We asked Biggs how she would approach Springfield with $150 million in state funding already budgeted by Chicago Public Schools. We also asked about improper attendance coding under her leadership and failures involving student transportation documentation.

Opponents have also questioned the timing of Biggs' removal from CPS' Do Not Hire list, which came after she joined the school board.

What's next:

You can watch our full interview with her opponent, Hilario Dominguez, here. Victor Henderson is scheduled to sit down with Pope on Monday.