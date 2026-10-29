Chicago school board election: Jessica Biggs lays out vision for CPS
CHICAGO - Brandon Pope sat down with Jessica Biggs in the final days of her race against Hilario Dominguez and Victor Henderson, a contest that has drawn millions of dollars in outside spending supporting the former principal and current school board member.
One-on-one with Jessica Biggs
The backstory:
Among the issues discussed were school closings, securing state funding and leading independently of the special interests backing her campaign.
We asked Biggs how she would approach Springfield with $150 million in state funding already budgeted by Chicago Public Schools. We also asked about improper attendance coding under her leadership and failures involving student transportation documentation.
Opponents have also questioned the timing of Biggs' removal from CPS' Do Not Hire list, which came after she joined the school board.
What's next:
You can watch our full interview with her opponent, Hilario Dominguez, here. Victor Henderson is scheduled to sit down with Pope on Monday.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Chicago's interview with Chicago school board presidential candidate Jessica Biggs and Chicago Public Schools records.