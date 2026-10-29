Chicago Bears make blockbuster trade, acquire star DT Jeffrey Simmons from Titans

The Brief The Chicago Bears have made a massive splash. They're acquiring a star defensive tackle in a blockbuster trade. This alters the expectations of the team moving forward.



The Chicago Bears have made a massive splash.

They're acquiring a star defensive tackle in a blockbuster trade that alters the expectations of the team moving forward.

What we know:

The Bears are acquiring defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons from the Titans, according to multiple reports.

Simmons has recorded 38 total tackles, four sacks, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery so far in 2026.

The Titans, who sit at 1-6, were looking at ways to acquire draft capital. They acquired it in a massive way, landing two first-round selections from the Bears.

The last time the Bears traded two first-round picks was for Khalil Mack in 2019. Now, the Bears make a massive splash in a season where they can make a leap from good to great.

There has been a list of defensive players in recent memory who have been acquired for two first-round draft picks. That list included Micah Parsons, Jalen Ramsey, Jamal Adams, Khalil Mack and Maxx Crosby.

The trade for Crosby was negated after a failed physical.

Now, the Bears are adding Simmons to that list. They're adding one of the best defensive three-technique tackles to their defense before taking on the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks on the road.

The Seahawks just acquired Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson from the Colts in a trade to bolster their offensive line.

What we don't know:

We don't know if the Bears are done trading, either.

The NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 10. There's over a week to go until the deadline, and the Bears could still acquire defensive line help to boost their defensive trenches even further.

Mack, the player the Bears last traded two first-round picks for, is reportedly on the market. He could make a return to Chicago if the Bears make a swing.

Full Bears-Titans trade details

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Bears acquire: DT Jeffrey Simmons, 2028 fifth-round pick

Titans acquire: 2027 first-round selection, 2027 fourth-round selection and a 2028 first-round selection

What to know about Jeffrey Simmions

Simmons was the 19th overall pick by the Titans in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He was teammates with current Bears' defensive end Montez Sweat.

Simmons isn't just a good defensive tackle, he's one of the best in the league. He's a four-time Pro Bowler, earned a first-team All-Pro nod in the 2025 season and a two-time Second-team All-Pro player.

In his NFL career, Simmons has 44.5 career sacks, 70 tackles for loss and eight forced fumbles. He's a disruptive force in the passing game and the run game.

This story will be updated.