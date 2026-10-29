New details emerge about rapper killed by federal agents in Dixmoor

The Brief Rapper Chadwick Clark, 22, known as "Lowick," was killed Wednesday during a federal law enforcement operation in Dixmoor. Clark was previously convicted for a 2022 hit-and-run crash on I-57 that left victims injured, including a woman whose son says she was paralyzed. Five people were taken into custody after Wednesday’s operation, but no arrests have been announced as the investigation continues.



A 22-year-old rapper killed during a federal law enforcement operation in Dixmoor had a previous conviction stemming from a 2022 hit-and-run crash.

Deadly Dixmoor shooting

The backstory:

Chadwick Clark, who performed under the name "Lowick," was killed Wednesday morning near 145th Street and Cooper Avenue.

Hours after news of his death, a man posted online that he recognized Clark as the person who left his mother paralyzed in a hit-and-run crash when Clark was 17.

The victim’s son said his family continues to live with the consequences of the crash but also offered condolences to Clark’s family.

Cook County court records show Clark was convicted of failing to report the crash and sentenced to three years in Illinois prison.

The crash happened May 24, 2022, on Interstate 57 near 147th Street in Posen.

According to Illinois State Police, a Dodge Charger struck a Toyota Highlander, sending it off the road and into two other vehicles stopped on the shoulder.

Police said the driver of the Charger did not stop and fled the scene.

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The drivers of the Highlander and a Mercedes-Benz were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Clark was identified as the driver of the Charger.

What's next:

Meanwhile, the investigation into Clark’s death remains ongoing. Five people were taken into custody following Wednesday’s operation, but no arrests have been announced.