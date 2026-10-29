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New details emerge about rapper killed by federal agents in Dixmoor

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FOX 32 Chicago
Dixmoor
Published October 29, 2026 7:24 PM CDT
Published October 29, 2026 7:24 PM CDT
New details emerge about rapper LoWick's past after fatal FBI shooting
New details emerge about rapper LoWick's past after fatal FBI shooting

New details emerge about rapper LoWick's past after fatal FBI shooting

A man claims Chicago rapper LoWick, who was killed in an FBI-involved shooting in Dixmoor on Wednesday, left his mother paralyzed in a hit-and-run crash when the rapper was 17.

The Brief

    • Rapper Chadwick Clark, 22, known as "Lowick," was killed Wednesday during a federal law enforcement operation in Dixmoor.
    • Clark was previously convicted for a 2022 hit-and-run crash on I-57 that left victims injured, including a woman whose son says she was paralyzed.
    • Five people were taken into custody after Wednesday’s operation, but no arrests have been announced as the investigation continues.

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old rapper killed during a federal law enforcement operation in Dixmoor had a previous conviction stemming from a 2022 hit-and-run crash.

Deadly Dixmoor shooting

The backstory:

Chadwick Clark, who performed under the name "Lowick," was killed Wednesday morning near 145th Street and Cooper Avenue.

Hours after news of his death, a man posted online that he recognized Clark as the person who left his mother paralyzed in a hit-and-run crash when Clark was 17.

The victim’s son said his family continues to live with the consequences of the crash but also offered condolences to Clark’s family.

Cook County court records show Clark was convicted of failing to report the crash and sentenced to three years in Illinois prison.

The crash happened May 24, 2022, on Interstate 57 near 147th Street in Posen.

According to Illinois State Police, a Dodge Charger struck a Toyota Highlander, sending it off the road and into two other vehicles stopped on the shoulder.

Police said the driver of the Charger did not stop and fled the scene.

Related

Chicago rapper LoWick, 22, killed in FBI shooting in Dixmoor
article

Chicago rapper LoWick, 22, killed in FBI shooting in Dixmoor

Chicago rapper LoWick, 22, was killed in an FBI-involved shooting during a law enforcement operation in Dixmoor Wednesday, leaving his family questioning why agents opened fire.

The drivers of the Highlander and a Mercedes-Benz were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Clark was identified as the driver of the Charger.

What's next:

Meanwhile, the investigation into Clark’s death remains ongoing. Five people were taken into custody following Wednesday’s operation, but no arrests have been announced.

The Source: The information in this report came from Cook County court records, Illinois State Police and statements from the victim’s son.

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