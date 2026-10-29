New state? 11 Illinois counties to cast non-binding vote on separating from Chicago

The Brief On Election Day, 11 Illinois counties will vote on a non-binding referendum that asks if residents would like to separate from Cook County and form a new state. Organizers say downstate counties are being ignored by lawmakers. Even if approved, the ballot question alone would not inherently lead to separation. According to the organizers, that would require approval from the Illinois general Assembly and the U.S. Congress.



There's a growing group of disgruntled Illinois residents who want to explore separating from Cook County and Chicago to form a brand-new state.

In the Tuesday, Nov. 3 midterm elections, voters in 11 counties will find a non-binding referendum on their ballot that asks if they would like to consider creating a new 51st state.

Who wants to form a new state separate from Cook County?

Big picture view:

The movement is largely comprised of downstate residents who feel they've been ignored or neglected by Chicago-area lawmakers.

"Well, the state legislature tends to not take us into consideration when they're making their laws," said Loret Newlin, director of a group called Illinois Separation Referendum. "And so many times what works well for Cook County, and particularly Chicago, is really detrimental to the rest of the state."

Cook County may bring in significant income, but Newlin argued it also is responsible for more than its fair share of spending.

"Cook County is a very expensive, expensive county," she said.

According to Newlin, who spoke with Fox 32 on Thursday, the goal is to create an entirely new state, not to be absorbed into one that already exists.

How to create a new Illinois

Dig deeper:

Even if approved, this referendum alone would not inherently lead to separation.

Rather, in the near future, approval could lead to additional grassroots organizing, Newlin said.

"And that's where it starts. It starts with one person reaching out and saying, 'hey, I'm interested in this,'" she said.

For a legal method to actually create a new state, Newlin points to Article IV, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution.

Also known as the Admissions Clause, it's the same provision used to create the state of West Virginia.

According to Newlin, the separation plan would require approval from the Illinois General Assembly and the U.S. Congress.

What they're saying:

Even if the vote fails, Newlin wants to send a message to state lawmakers.

"I don't think about failure a whole lot, but if it doesn't make it, at least the state legislature will know that there is a significant part of Illinois that is not happy campers, to borrow a little phrase," she said.

Governor's response:

Per Fox News, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has spoken against the concept of separation, with a spokesperson calling the movement a "stunt" that is "not going to happen."