Pope Leo becomes first pope to vote in a US general election

The Brief The Vatican says Pope Leo XIV voted by mail in Chicago ahead of November’s midterm elections. Leo has voted in U.S. elections when eligible, including while living in Peru, the Holy See press office said. Illinois records show he voted in five primary elections and in every general election since 2000 except those in 2020 and 2022.



Pope Leo’s ties to Illinois are part of a historic moment in U.S. election history.

Pope Leo votes in midterms

Pope Leo XIV has become the first pope to vote in a U.S. general election, the Vatican confirmed Friday, according to The Associated Press.

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - 2026/10/28: Pope Leo XIV arrives to lead his traditional Wednesday General Audience in St. Peter's Square. (Photo by Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Chicago-born pontiff submitted a mail-in ballot in Chicago ahead of November’s midterm elections. The Holy See press office said Leo has voted as a U.S. citizen whenever he was eligible, including while living in Peru.

"The Holy Father expresses his belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes," the press office said.

The pope requested a mail-in ballot on Oct. 3, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. He is registered at a New Lenox address.

Pope Leo's voting record

Dig deeper:

Illinois election records show the pope, who was born Robert Prevost, voted in five primary elections since 2000. He requested Democratic ballots twice and Republican ballots three times.

The records do not show which candidates he supported.

While registered in Cook County, Prevost requested Democratic primary ballots in 2008 and 2010. After moving to Will County, he requested Republican primary ballots in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

The records also show he submitted ballots in every general election since 2000 except those in 2020 and 2022.

Pope Leo-Trump clashes

Since becoming pope, Leo has drawn criticism from President Donald Trump for repeatedly condemning the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran and calling for dignified treatment of immigrants.

Earlier this year, Trump called Leo "weak" and captive to the "radical left."

Responding to Trump’s public rebuke, Leo told reporters en route to Algeria: "I’m not afraid of the Trump administration or of speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel, which is what the church works for."

"I will continue to speak out strongly against war, seeking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateralism among states to find solutions to problems," he said.

The public dispute has subsided in recent months.